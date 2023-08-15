Miguel Wants to Fight cast list: Who stars in Hulu's new comedy film?

Hulu's new comedy flick, Miguel Wants to Fight, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. The movie focuses on a teenage boy who wants to get into his first-ever fight before moving to a new city. Check out the official synopsis of the film, as per Hulu:

"Despite living in a neighbourhood where fighting is stitched into the fabric of everyday life, high school junior Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores) has never found himself in one. And, to be honest, he’s perfectly fine with that."

The description further states,

"But when a combination of events turns his life upside down, Miguel and his three best friends —the stoic David (Christian Vunipola), the rowdy Cass (Imani Lewis) and the quick-tonged Srini (Suraj Partha)— enter into a series of hilarious misadventures as he tries to get into his first ever fight."

Miguel Wants to Fight features Tyler Dean Flores in the lead role, along with many others essaying major supporting characters. The film is helmed by Oz Rodriguez, with Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano serving as writers.

Miguel Wants to Fight cast list: Tyler Dean Flores and others to star in new Hulu comedy movie

1) Tyler Dean Flores as Miguel

Tyler Dean Flores portrays the lead character of Miguel in Hulu's Miguel Wants to Fight. Miguel is an anxious teenager who's moving to a new city, but before his journey, he wants to get involved in a fight and asks his best friends to help him get into one.

Miguel is the protagonist of the story and it's his journey that forms the crux of the story. It'll be fascinating to watch how his character would be explored in the movie. Tyler Dean Flores is known for his appearances in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Birthday Cake, Alone at Night, and many more films and shows.

2) Imani Lewis as Cass

Imani Lewis stars as Cass in the new Hulu comedy film. Cass is an extremely bold and fearless girl who plays a key role in the story. She's one of Miguel's three best friends who tries to help him get into his first-ever fight.

Imani Lewis looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect a memorable performance from her in the movie. Her other notable acting credits include Killer Among Us, The Forty-Year-Old Version, Vampires vs. the Bronx, and many more.

3) Christian Vunipola as David

Christian Vunipola dons the role of David in Miguel Wants to Fight. David is one of Miguel's best friends who's known for his extremely mature and calm nature. Vunipola perfectly embodies his character's traits with astonishing ease in the trailer and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the flick. He's previously appeared in CSI: Vegas and Wildflower.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also stars numerous others in crucial supporting roles like:

Suraj Partha as Srini

Thomas Whitcomb as Blake White

Miguel Aviles-Elrod as Saul

Jordyn Owens as Adrian

Betty Richmond as a School Teacher

Don't forget to watch Miguel Wants to Fight on Hulu on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.