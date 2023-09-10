Breeders season 4 episode 8: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

The eighth episode of Breeders season 4 is expected to air on FX on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The dark comedy show explores the lives of a married couple who struggle to deal with parenthood. It depicts the various kinds of struggles and challenges they face as parents in a highly dynamic and complicated modern society.

The series' cast is led by Martin Freeman, who's also one of the creators of the series, along with Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell. The show is reportedly partly inspired by Freeman's personal experiences.

Breeders season 4 episode 8 will depict Paul and Ally returning from their holiday

FX dropped the official trailer for Breeders season 4 episode 8 on September 7, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the various hilarious and chaotic events set to unfold in the new episode.

Titled No Control, the upcoming episode will focus on Paul and Ally suddenly returning from their holiday after they find out that Maya will give birth earlier than the expected date.

Meanwhile, Sunil and Ava try their best to help Luke prepare for the new phase in his life, but the journey ahead isn't all that rosy. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode reads:

''Paul and Ally rush to fly back from their holiday when they hear that Maya is giving birth five weeks early; Ava and Sunil try to help Luke step up and become a father, but everyone is in shock when complications set in.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled No Kids, focused on Paul and Ally who are a bit disappointed about their family holiday plans.

Elsewhere, Luke began to mentally prepare himself for fatherhood. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis below:

''Paul and Ally are disappointed that their planned family holiday has become one for just the two of them, but they make new friends; Luke is preparing for his new life with Maya and makes a massive decision.''

With just three more episodes left, viewers can expect a lot of drama unfolding as the show heads towards its conclusion. The series has received widespread acclaim for its unique style of humor, writing, and acting, among other things.

A quick look at Breeders plot and cast

The comedy series focuses on the eventful lives of Paul and Ally, a suburban couple who struggle to deal with parenthood and life in a highly complicated modern society. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show reads:

"Breeders" explores the paradox experienced by nearly all parents, the willingness to die for one's children coupled with the near-constant desire to kill them. Paul is a caring father who discovers he's not quite the man he thought he was. His partner, Ally, runs a recording studio, makes Paul laugh and has the ability to read a story to their children while she's technically asleep.''

The description further states,

''In this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke and Ava. When Ally's estranged father Michael appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child three quarters of the time, but this one comes with baggage and opinions. Paul's own parents, Jackie and Jim, are on hand to help out, but their generation does parenting a little differently.''

Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alun Armstrong, and Patrick Baladi, among others, form the main cast of the show.

You can watch Breeders season 4 episode 8 on FX on Monday, September 11, 2023.