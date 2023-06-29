Breeders season 4 on FX: Who are the new additions to the cast?

Breeders, the popular dark comedy series, is all set to make its return with a brand new season 4 on July 31, 2023, at 10 pm ET, exclusively on FX. The latest season will also be the final one of the show. Emmy Award-winning actor Martin Freeman has acted as the writer of the show. He has also served as the creator, along with Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison. The series depicts the struggles of modern-day parenthood.

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard will be seen reprising their lead roles as Paul Worsley and Ally Grant respectively. They portray the modern-day couple who go through the turmoils of parenthood on a daily basis.

However, there will be a major change in the cast as two of the most pivotal characters, including the couple's son Luke and daughter Ava, will be played by two different actors.

Wreck's Oscar Kennedy is set to portray Luke, while Ava will be played by newcomer Zoë Athena. Season 4 of Breeders will see the two children all grown up. Hence, the change in the cast.

The upcoming season will also showcase the addition of a new cast member as it will display the arrival of a new baby in the family.

Oscar Kennedy and other new cast members of FX's Breeders season 4

1) Oscar Kennedy as Luke

The 24-year-old young and highly talented actor Oscar Kennedy will be seen taking up the significant role of Ally and Paul's son Luke in season 4 of Breeders. The actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Jamie Walsh in Wreck, Kirstaps in Bliss, Liam Williams in Ladhood and Garth Hackett in Home from Home.

Apart from that, Kennedy has also been a part of several other notable TV shows, including Great Expectations, The Politician's Husband, Hunted, The White Queen, Outlander, Decline and Fall, Silk, The Body Farm and a few others.

Besides TV series, the actor has also been a part of two noteworthy movies. He played the role of Lee Keegan in the 2021 movie School's Out Forever and Milic Zelenka in the 2017 movie The Man with the Iron Heart.

2) Zoë Athena as Ava

Zoë Athena is a 16-year-old talented British theater performer, who will be seen debuting in the world of on-screen acting with the intriguing role of Ava, Paul and Ally's daughter, in the FX Network's Breeders season 4.

The newcomer is a student of the prestigious Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Zoë Athena has been a part of an array of well-known theater production, entailing Red Riding Hood - The Rock 'N' Roll Panto, Carrie: The Musical, The Three Lives of Lucie Cabrol, All's Well That Ends Well, Hadestown, Dracula, Blood Brothers, and a few others.

The official synopsis for the upcoming fourth and final season of Martin Freeman's Breeders reads as follows:

"Season 4 of Breeders brings the biggest parenting challenge that Paul and Ally have ever faced, as 18-year-old Luke (Oscar Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever. No longer in Luke’s shadow, 16-year-old Ava (Zoë Athena) experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic Holly (Jessie Williams). Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges, while also having to support the increasingly troubled Jim and Jackie."

