Who is Everett K. Ross? Meet Martin Freeman's former CIA agent in Marvel's Secret Invasion

Everett K. Ross is one of the best-known characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has been seen working for the CIA and also as Deputy Task Force Commander for the Joint Counter Terrorist Center. He is extremely intelligent, and several superheroes depend on him for his skills and ability to think quickly.

Everett K. Ross has been portrayed by Martin Freeman for several years.

Apart from Martin Freeman, Secret Invasion also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Killian Scott as Pagon, Samuel Adewunmi as Beto, Dermot Mulroney as Ritson, Richard Dormer as Agent Prescod, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, and Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes.

Apart from Secret Invasion, Martin Freeman has portrayed Everett K. Ross in the films Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Everett K. Ross was previously a US State Department employee whose primary duty was to ensure that diplomats landed safely on American soil. When he was a child, he was obese and mostly ignored by his mother. Getting bullied was an everyday phenomenon for him, as he once said that getting beaten up by a girl named Natalie McPhail was his most embarrassing memory.

To turn his miserable life around, he decided to work for the government, but his fate truly changed when he got to work with T'Challa, the Black Panther ruler of Wakanda. Since he was an expert on this land, he worked as a government adviser and even in the National Security Agency. He even participated in a meeting about Wakanda at the White House.

In an older interview with Collider, Martin Freeman explained that his portrayal of Everett K. Ross was different from that in the comic books. When he was asked if he was trying to emulate the comic book character, this is what he said,

"No, it's not. [laughs] No. It's not. It was my desire to not be ... I think we've all seen the idea of the goofy White guy among cool Black people going, "What the hell?" I've seen that about four billion times today, so, I don't really need to do that again."

He further stated,

"I had early conversations with Ryan (Black Panther director Ryan Coogler) about that. Both of us were very keen that that wouldn't be the case in this, you know? He has moments of comedy, he has moments of levity and there was humor there, but that's not his purpose."

Secret Invasion synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Secret Invasion reads,

"Nick Fury learns of a secret invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls; Fury joins his allies, and together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Jonathan Schwartz, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker are the executive producers of this Marvel show.

Secret Invasion premiered on June 21, 2023, on Disney+. It will have six episodes in total. Its finale is scheduled to air on July 26, 2023.

The next episode of Secret Invasion will be released on June 28, 2023. It will be directed by Ali Selim.

