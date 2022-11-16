5 memorable action sequences from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in theaters on November 11, 2022, and the sequel opened to some very positive reviews while also winning over Marvel fans globally.

The first Black Panther film was released in 2018 and a sequel has been awaited ever since. The long anticipation explains the kind of buzz around the film even before it was released.

The film has also been widely appreciated for not following the same formula as most recent Marvel films and standing out in terms of plot and characters.

However, like most Marvel films, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, celebrates the genre of action and boasts some thrilling action sequences among other dramatic scenes. Here are the five most memorable action sequences from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that will be remembered for a long time to come.

The best action scenes from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

1) Okoye and the Talokanians

The sequence in the film when Okoye, Shuri and Riri try to escape the US Federal agents is one of the finest action sequences in the film and exposes the cinematic potential of well-planned chase scenes. The scene is set at night with perfectly manipulated lighting, making it all the more tense and nerve-wracking. The chase is followed by the arrival of the Talokanians, who are after Riri.

Okoye (Image via CinemaBlend)

The Talokanians arrive majestically and get hold of Riri Williams from above. However, Okoye refuses to let her go and engages in a grand duel with the Talokanian leader.

She quickly defeats three Talokanians to get to their deadly leader and engages in a long duel that lasts for quite some time, but manages to keep the audience engaged. The fight ends with Okoye being blown into the ocean.

The scene remains one of Marvel's best till date.

2) Namor and Shuri

Good action is not just well-made and choreographed sequences but needs to be packed with enough emotions to keep the audience hooked. The face-off between Shuri and Namor has all the emotional dilemmas that are paired with physical conflict to generate one of Marvel's best action sequences.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Marvel Cinematic Universe Wiki - Fandom)

Namor's appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been highly anticipated ever since the announcement for the film. He remains a favorite for fans of Marvel comics and the film seems to have done fair justice to the original character.

In this sequence, both Namor and Shuri are at their utimate best, pushing their limits as far as they can. The scenes of the fight alternate with the battle on the ocean, making it more tense and full of suspense.

Emotion kicks in when Shuri manages to defeat Namor and has to be the bigger person by deciding not to let revenge be her whole persona. The pairing of internal and external dilemmas makes this a perfectly cinematic moment in the film.

3) Attack on the mining rig

Namor (Image via Fiction Horizon)

On their hunt for vibranium in the ocean, the Talocans attack an Amercian mining rig. The sequence becomes an expository scene for the Talocans and what they are capable of. It also explains their motives and to what extent they can go to achieve what they want during the rest of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The scene unfolds in a horrific way as each and every one of the workers at the site is killed and the two agents who stand watching for the most part are also lured to death by the deadly Talocans. What makes the sequence all the more cinematic and exciting is that it ends with the very first on-screen appearance of Namor, the villain of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It makes for a brilliant introduction to the strong villain and the man power he boasts.

4) Wakanda is raided

Namor (Image via Film Fugitives)

In one of the most tense and unexpected sequences in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor leads a violent attack onto Wakanda and its people. The usually calm and harmonious streets of Wakanda are threatened by violence and death.

This sequence also serves as a brilliant warning of Namor's capabilities and potential. He goes on to warn people that he would be returning to build an alliance with Shuri.

The people of the sea lure the Wakandans into the waters with their siren song, leading up to the death of large masses of people. The attack also leads up to the death of Ramonda, a tragic loss for the Wakandans. The sequence is a perfect anti-climax that sets the mood right for Shuri to rise and defeat Namor in the end.

5) Wakanda and the Talocans

Battle of Wakanda (Image via Marvel Cinematic Universe Wiki - Fandom)

While it is one of the most important and inevitable scenes in the film, the battle between the Wakandans and Talocans only becomes a distraction as Shuri gears up to fight Namor to end the violence once and for all. However, the war is well-constructed to add to the drama and contribute to the already tense atmosphere during the climax.

The battle scenes are inter-cut with scenes of the cinematic face-off between Shuri and Namor, making both the sequences extremely important for the narrative in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Catch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters now, which released on November 11, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes