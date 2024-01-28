Bremont "Argylle" Three-Piece Limited Edition Watch Collection: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Bremont "Argylle" Three-Piece Limited Edition Watch Collection creates a great impact amongst watch enthusiasts. The British company Bremont is renowned for its precision and expertise. This compilation is a joint effort with the film Argylle by Matthew Vaughn. It displays the brand's proficiency in making distinctive, fashionable watches.

Each watch in this collection reflects a character from the film. Henry Cavill's character Agent Argylle, Bryce Dallas Howard's Elly Conway, and Sam Rockwell's Aidan inspire the designs. These references are not just watches. They are storytellers, capturing the essence of each character in their design and functionality.

On Bremont's official website, the collection is currently accessible. The range of prices is $3,850 to $5,700. The Bremont ‘Argylle’ Three-Piece Limited Edition Watch Collection offers a unique blend of cinema and horology.

Bremont "Argylle" Three-Piece Limited Edition Watch Collection will be ranging from $3,850 to $5,700

Bremont "Argylle" Three-Piece Limited Edition Watch Collection (Image via Bremont website)

Agent Argylle Inspired Watch

The Agent Argylle watch is modeled after the Bremont Solo 43. It features a polished Bremont Trip-Tick® case. The black metal dial sports a diamond argyle pattern. A running seconds subdial sits at 9 o’clock. The date window replaces the 6 o’clock marker. This timepiece is limited to 200 pieces. The watch also comes with a black leather strap.

Argylle Jet

Bremont "Argylle" Three-Piece Limited Edition Watch Collection (Image via Bremont website)

The Argylle Jet is inspired by Bremont’s U-2 model. It has a robust, DLC-treated steel case. The black argyle-patterned dial contrasts with yellow indices. Vintage lume and blue hour and minute hands add character. Only 75 pieces are available. It also features a black leather strap.

Elly

The Elly watch is housed in a 34mm polished steel case. It features the diamond argyle pattern on a white metal dial. Arabic numerals and applied indices alternate on the dial. Blue hands and a yellow diamond-tipped seconds hand provide contrast. This model is extremely limited, with only 30 units. It comes with a yellow leather strap.

Anticipated Colorways

Bremont "Argylle" Three-Piece Limited Edition Watch Collection (Image via Bremont website)

While the current collection features specific colorways for each character, there is anticipation for more. Future variations may explore different aspects of the film's characters. Fans are eager to see how Bremont will continue this cinematic collaboration.

The Bremont "Argylle" Three-Piece Limited Edition Watch Collection is exclusive. The prices reflect the watches' limited nature and craftsmanship. With prices ranging from $3,850 to $5,700, the collection caters to serious watch enthusiasts. Availability is limited. Interested buyers should visit Bremont's official website to secure their piece.

The History of Bremont

Bremont ‘Argylle’ Three-Piece Limited Edition Watch Collection (Image via Bremont website)

Bremont was founded in 2002. The brand has become a name related to quality in the watchmaking world. Brothers Nick and Giles English established the brand. Their passion for aviation and mechanics drives Bremont's designs.

The brand is popularly known for its beautifully crafted timepieces. Bremont watches have an exclusive character, often reflecting the founders' love for aviation history.

A fantastic partnership produced the Bremont "Argylle" Three-Piece Limited Edition Watch Collection. It connects the domains of high-end timepieces and film. Every watch conveys a narrative, not only through the figure it depicts but also through its design.

Both movie buffs and collectors of good watches should own this collection. In the world of luxury timepieces, this series is a unique offering because of its limited availability and range of costs.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.