Brendan Fraser fans slam Golden Globes after actor receives first-ever nomination amidst HFPA scandal

Actor Brendan Fraser has received his first-ever Golden Globe nomination despite previously stating that he wouldn't attend the show if nominated.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globe awards, recently announced the list of nominees for the 2023 edition. Brendan Fraser has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for The Whale alongside Austin Butler (Elvis), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living), and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection).

Getting nominated for a Golden Globe award is a massive milestone in one's career, yet Fraser's fans have slammed the organization, with one fan calling them "spineless."

80 for erin m. brady @erinmartina the fact that the golden globes gaslit and essentially mocked brendan fraser for being assaulted by their former president for YEARS, only to turn around and nominate him for an award to get him back into their good graces…what an absolutely spineless and horrid organization the fact that the golden globes gaslit and essentially mocked brendan fraser for being assaulted by their former president for YEARS, only to turn around and nominate him for an award to get him back into their good graces…what an absolutely spineless and horrid organization

Why fans of Brendan Fraser are criticizing the Golden Globes

In 2018, Fraser alleged that he was groped by Philip Berk, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), at a luncheon in 2003.

In response to this, Berk released a statement claiming that the allegations against him were baseless and a total fabrication. Despite Berk not being charged, Brendan Fraser received an apology from HFPA.

In an interview with CBS News, Fraser said that the assault claims “derailed” his career.

“There’s a system in place that is about power. And I had played by the rules up until that point. I felt like, OK, now, suddenly, I’ve been violated. And it has gone too far. And I will no longer abide this.”

The sudden Golden Globes nomination riled many fans, many of whom took to Twitter to express their views. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

n @ceokimjisoos the golden globes nominating brendan fraser after blacklisting him when he spoke about being assaulted by their president…….just a very darksided organization and award show the golden globes nominating brendan fraser after blacklisting him when he spoke about being assaulted by their president…….just a very darksided organization and award show

✰🛒 @terroronscreen golden globes are soooo nasty and mean spirited for nominating brendan fraser after what they did to him and his career golden globes are soooo nasty and mean spirited for nominating brendan fraser after what they did to him and his career

Nels Highberg @drnels Brendan Fraser still ain't showing up for your little golden globes. Brendan Fraser still ain't showing up for your little golden globes.

Fans on Twitter were enraged by the nomination, calling the Golden Globes spinless and hypocritical. They said that the organization was "shameless" for ruining the actor’s career, blacklisting him, and then nominating him, forcing him to attend the ceremony.

Emily Eby @emilyebytx I will not be tweeting or talking about the Golden Globes. It’s cruel and stupid that, in Brendan Fraser’s big year, we have not been brave enough to ignore them! Read this from @JacobOller if you’re unconvinced: pastemagazine.com/movies/golden-… I will not be tweeting or talking about the Golden Globes. It’s cruel and stupid that, in Brendan Fraser’s big year, we have not been brave enough to ignore them! Read this from @JacobOller if you’re unconvinced: pastemagazine.com/movies/golden-…

Naomi @khaleesi_101 The Golden Globes are silly but pleased for Diego Luna & Jenny Ortega & I hope Brendan Fraser snubs them in style The Golden Globes are silly but pleased for Diego Luna & Jenny Ortega & I hope Brendan Fraser snubs them in style

Golden Globes nominate Brendan Fraser!

Philip Berk, a former HFPA president and member of the group, groped and assaulted him in 2003,

⁦⁦ ABSOLUTELY NEVER WATCHING YOUR SHOW AGAIN!Golden Globes nominate Brendan Fraser!Philip Berk, a former HFPA president and member of the group, groped and assaulted him in 2003,⁦⁦ @goldenglobes ⁩ despicable 🤮 ew.com/awards/golden-… ABSOLUTELY NEVER WATCHING YOUR SHOW AGAIN! Golden Globes nominate Brendan Fraser!Philip Berk, a former HFPA president and member of the group, groped and assaulted him in 2003,⁦⁦@goldenglobes⁩ despicable 🤮 ew.com/awards/golden-…

Brendan Fraser's fans say that the Golden Globes should be boycotted and shamed for what they did to him and hope he sticks to his words and doesn't show up to the ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on January 10, 2023.

variety.com/2018/film/news… Don't forget that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association aka Golden Globes has derailed Brendan Fraser's career in favour of their former president Philip Berk. Don't forget that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association aka Golden Globes has derailed Brendan Fraser's career in favour of their former president Philip Berk.variety.com/2018/film/news…

Netizens say that the Golden Globes treated the s*xual assault incident on Brendan Fraser as a joke and can't make up for his trauma by nominating him.

In an interview with GQ, Fraser said:

“It’s because I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.”

While Fraser vowed to skip the ceremony earlier this year, he said he’s fully committed to campaigning for the film to win an Oscar.

“I owe it to myself. I owe it to the filmmakers. I know I owe it to those fans who paid to come and see me and stand in line in the sun and, you know, all of that. I owe it to my kids. This is my shot,”

What is The Whale about?

The Whale is a drama film directed by Darren Aronofsky. In the movie, Brendan Fraser plays the role of Charlie, an obese and reclusive literature professor who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

The film also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton and is based on a screenplay Samuel D. Hunter adapting his 2012 play of the same name.

The Whale made its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2022, for which Fraser and the film received a six-minute standing ovation.

The movie made its North American premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022, and was finally released in the United States of America on December 9, 2022.

