''Everyone's just been giving me recommendations'': Sadie Sink reveals she hadn't watched any Brendan Fraser film until she was cast in The Whale

Last seen in No Sudden Move (2021), actor Brendan Fraser will now be seen in The Whale. The film is slated to be released on Friday, December 9. Co-starring Stranger Things fame Sadie Sink, the psychological drama has been directed by Darren Aronofsky.

While talking about her co-actor on a talk show recently, Sink revealed that she had not watched any Fraser-starrer before getting cast in The Whale. But, she has now “watched a few Brendan Fraser movies,” and marked out his 1992's School Ties as her favorite.

In School Ties, Frasser played Jewish high school student David Greene, who got awarded an athletic scholarship to an elite school but had to hide his roots because of his anti-Semitic classmates.

Sink felt that Brendan Fraser was “brilliant” in the film. She further told the host that “throughout this press journey everyone’s just been giving me recommendations to watch,” and the list includes the obvious names of The Mummy trilogy (1999–2008) and Bedazzled (2000).

Why didn’t Sink watch any film of her The Whale co-actor earlier?

To promote her upcoming film, Sink appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on December 6, wherein she spoke about Netflix's Stranger Things, how she learned to skateboard for the show, and The Whale.

When Kimmel asked if she had seen any Fraser movies before shooting for The Whale, a seemingly embarrassed Sink replied in the negative. She, however, added that she planned to watch his films after her casting, but didn’t as:

“This character that he plays is very specific and I thought it would be cool to kind of just see him as that.”

After the Texan expressed her wish to watch The Mummy and Bedazzled, Kimmel asked if Fraser had recommended the list. Sink stated:

“I feel like throughout this press journey everyone’s just been giving me recommendations to watch but…so the list is very long.”

What is Brendan Frasser and Sadie Sink's The Whale all about?

In The Whale, Fraser plays Charlie, a morbidly obese, reclusive English teacher, who “attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.” A dying man, Charlie wants to reach out to Ellie (Sink), his daughter, but she is enraged at him for deserting her and her mother for his student.

While talking to several portals, Fraser expressed pride at the "depth of empathy" the movie has for its characters, especially Charlie, and thinks the film is “gonna change some hearts and minds.”

He stated:

“It's a man (Charlie) who lives alone in a two-bedroom apartment in anywhere Idaho, and it's a story that's played out behind closed doors all over the country, all over the world, and we still very often dismiss people who live with obesity for reasons that are just unfair, and we can do better.”

The Indiana native continued with:

“And I think that this film is a step in that direction because you're challenged as an audience to reorient the way that you feel compared to what you thought you knew when you walked in the door, as opposed to the story's end.”

As for his character, the Trust actor said that Charlie can be “intensely manipulative,” and that “He's an educator, a man. He was a lover. He's a father, he's a person. He's a well-rounded person.”

Fraser hailed the “beautiful rage” Sink brought to her character in the film, and emphasized that he’s a big fan of her performance in Stranger Things.

To note, The Whale has already had its world premiere at the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2022, where it received critical acclaim, with most directed at Fraser's performance.

