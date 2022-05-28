Bricks & Wood x K-Swiss collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

The streetwear brand, Bricks & Wood is collaborating with American brand, K-Swiss, for a new range of apparel and footwear line celebrating black designers and their creativity. The Bricks & Wood x K-Swiss collection will be offering monotone pieces to capture the importance of community and culture and appreciating the changed times.

The Bricks & Wood x K-Swiss collaboration consists of one footwear silhouette and 6 apparel pieces - including, t-shirt, hoodie, and a pair of sweatpants - for a well-rounded collection. The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of both the labels on May 24, 2022.

More about the recently launched Bricks & Wood x K-Swiss collection, honoring black designers

Recently launched Bricks & Wood x K-Swiss collection, honoring black designers (Image via Bricks & Wood)

The new collection celebrates K-Swiss' first black designer, Dazo Anderson - who is also the uncle of Bricks & Wood's Chief Executive Officer and founder, Kacey Lynch. The collection celebrates the voices of the People of Color of the past, and more specifically of Daze Anderson.

Speaking about the upcoming collection, Chief executive Officer at K-Swiss, said in a press release,

“Creating space for the past, present and the future of Black design, we have taken this moment to use our own design creativity to tangibly create this space, from campaign execution, shoe design details, activations and lastly, giving Black and brown kids within the community access. It was important for us to give them something tangible, with tools they can use to design their own future.”

In the aforementioned press release, Scott Boulton, global vice president of energy and trend at K-Swiss, also commented upon the collection,

“At K-Swiss, we look back but live forward, and this collection is true to that ethos. From the inspiration and creativity that Dazo implemented on the brand back in the ’90s to Kacey’s vision moving forward, we have created an assortment of styles that are not only impeccably designed, but rich in heritage and relevant for today.”

In addition to the culturally and socially rich collection, the style is supported by a meaningful campaign that asks the question, "Where are the Black designers?"

Celebrating Anderson and his expertise as the shoe designer, the collection features a signature K-Swiss sneaker, Classic LX. The sneakers are dressed in a tonal white shade with a feature of translucent blue outsole.

The sneakers feature the branding of the streetwear brand, with "Bricks" appearing on one foot, and "& Wood" appearing on the other upon the footbed. The collaborative Classic LX sneakers retails at a price of $100.

The product description for Classic LX at the site reads,

"For this silhouette we concentrated on modernizing the Classic LV. We matched premium suede & leather for the upper, micro corduroy on the tongue, bottomed off with a ice sole to help balance the primary materials while tributing to the classic gum bottom style some of us may remember."

Rest of the collection offers 6 apparel pieces which includes 2 colorways - Stone and Cement - each comprising hoodies, t-shirts, and sweatpants.The t-shirt retails at a price of $48, while the sweatpants and hoodies retail at a price of $148.

The apparel collection merges new wave designs with a nostalgic aesthetic. The quote "For Daily Use Design Program" is embossed across the entire collection, to add weight to the words and the upcoming program being launched by the duo.

The partners are launching a community called For Daily use' at the K-Swiss' LA headquarters which aims to provide access to the design industry to youth through technology. The launch will also be accompanied by a event being held at the Flower District Gift Shop in LA.

The collection will be available through both labels' official e-commerce websites beginning May 24, 2022, with retail prices ranging from $48 to $148.

Edited by Babylona Bora