Brigid Kelly cause of death explored as former Hamilton County auditor dies aged 40 

Former Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly has passed away at the age of 40. It has been reported that she died of oesophageal cancer on Tuesday. Many are mourning her passing after she announced that she was resigning last week to focus on her health.

Brigid Kelly served as county auditor since March 2023. She submitted her immediate resignation notice to the commissioners on March 20. The following day, she announced that she had entered hospice care after battling cancer for two years.

She was initially misdiagnosed by medical professionals; however, it was later confirmed that she was struggling with cancer.

Expand Tweet

Her family released a statement on March 27 in which they revealed that she was surrounded by her family and loved ones at the time of her passing. They also added:

“She was a treasured wife, daughter and sister, a valued friend and a true public servant. Funeral services are pending.”

Brigid Kelly was best known for wearing her signature green outfits. Her colleagues and friends have since taken to the internet to share their tributary messages alongside a green heart emoji.

Expand Tweet

Tributes pour in as Brigid Kelly passes away

Brigid Kelly was born to Bob Kelly and Martha Tepe Kelly. The Norwood native studied at Saint Ursula Academy and went on to pursue her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati, respectively.

Former Democratic Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes released a statement following Brigid’s passing. He said:

“She had integrity. In the auditor’s office, that is important. Besides the loss of our friend, it is a loss for the country.”

Expand Tweet

Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Pavan Parikh, who was not only a colleague but also a former classmate of Brigid, said:

“She was always just a pure ball of energy. She exudes the values of kindness and hard work and empathy.”

Former Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper also took to the internet to say:

“Brigid Kelly isn’t just one of the brightest and most positive people I’ve known in public service, she’s one of the brightest and most positive human beings I’ve known in life.”

Brigid gained recognition for advocating a $15 minimum wage, eliminating sub-minimum wage for those with developmental disabilities, and also for age-appropriate instructions to prevent child s*xual abuse.

She was also the driving force behind eliminating Ohio’s sales tax on menstrual hygiene products. To add to her projects, she advocated for legalizing sports betting on a lighter note.

Brigid is survived by her husband, Steve Culter, parents, and brothers Ned and Greg Kelly.