What happened to Li'najah Brooker? Search intensifies amid recovery mission for 6-year-old missing in Chester Creek

In a press conference on Sunday, March 24, 2024, law enforcement officials said the rescue efforts for 6-year-old Li'najah Brooker, who was swept away in Chester Creek on Saturday night, will now be considered a recovery.

Family members told NBC 10 Li'najah Brooker fell into the creek at about 7 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2024, after she slipped out of a playground through a gap in the fence. The director of Delaware County's Department of Emergency Services, Tim Boyce, told the network that three girls were playing by the park, located near 7th Street and the Avenue of the States in Chester, Delaware County, when two of them slipped on mud and fell into the water.

One of the girls reportedly got herself out of the river, but Li'najah Brooker was not able to get back to shore. After searching for the missing girl for hours, where officials held out hope of finding her alive, they transitioned search efforts to a recovery mission on Sunday.

Chester Mayor extends support to Li'najah Brooker's family

On Sunday, March 24, Chester Mayor Stefan Roots via a press conference expressed his support to the missing girl’s family after the rescue effort was declared a recovery mission.

"This is an extremely sad day for the City of Chester. This is a community that will wrap its arms around those who are hurting or who are in need."

Mayor Roots also addressed the family’s claim that Li'najah Brooker slipped out of a gap in the fence at the park, confirming the gap does exist.

“We looked at the playground. There is a fence. There is a small area that only a child could go through. That does exist. So we’re not going to deny that.”

The missing child's aunt, Tyeesha Reynolds, told NBC10 her daughter tried holding onto her niece’s jacket but wasn't able to keep her from slipping away into the river, noting officials should have fixed the fence.

“They did not fence it off so the kids...it rained all day, so it was slippery and muddy. And she slipped in. But there should be some gates. They built the park. They should have built some gates.”

As the family continued to mourn the six year old, they held a vigil and a balloon release outside her home in Chester Sunday night. Li'najah Brooker's uncle, Sabreem Mohammad, told NBC 10 his niece was a joyful, happy child who loved being around her family.

NBC 10 reported recovery efforts will continue Tuesday for Li'najah Brooker, who is yet to be found.