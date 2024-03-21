Where was Christina Johnson last seen? Missing Houston woman’s dog found nine days after disappearance 

The family of Christina Johnson is desperately trying to find her after she disappeared while taking her dog for a walk earlier in the month.

Search organization Texas Center for Missing Children, who implored for information that would help generate a lead into her whereabouts, said 27-year-old Johnson was last seen leaving her residence on March 6, 2024, to walk her dog, Max, in the 12500 block of Newbrook Drive in Houston, Texas.

Christina’s father, Emmanuel Johnson, told Fox News Digital that he filed a missing person’s report on March 9, 2024, three days after the disappearance. He further said that concerns were raised after his daughter did not contact him for two days.

"She's a 27-year-old woman, and I know that she's not going to share all the information with me what is going on in her life. But once day two passed, I had a strange feeling that something was wrong," Emmanuel Johnson said.

Christina Johnson, a recent graduate from Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia, was reportedly living at her father's home at the time of her disappearance.

Christina Johnson's dog was found 7 miles away from her residence

In an update on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Texas EquuSearch said Christina Johnson's dog was found nine days after her disappearance. Christana’s father told Fox News Digital he was extremely concerned after his daughter's dog, Max, was found without her.

The dog was reportedly found on Friday, March 15, 2024, 7 miles away in a neighborhood on Cedar Creek Drive. In another interview, Emmanuel Johnson told Click 2 Houston that the dog appeared dazed and confused when they got him home.

“I think he will be out there on his own for maybe eight days, so obviously he’s in a rough condition right now, but we are looking forward to getting him groomed. He’s not acting normal. He’s scared almost.”

Providing a reason for not immediately filing a missing person’s report, Johnson said he suspected his daughter was going through a depressive phase and believed she might have been taking some space.

“I think she may be going through a little depressive state to a certain extent and she just, I guess, is antisocial. She’s not really with the friends and things like that that she communicates with as far as we know.”

Johnson said his daughter did not take her phone with her as it was being repaired at the time of her disappearance.

Christina Johnson is described as 5'4 with long braided extensions. Anyone with any information about Christina’s disappearance or her current whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Segovia at 346-397-1666 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.