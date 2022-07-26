Britney Army rejoice amid reports of Britney Spears' comeback collaboration with Elton John

It's Britney, b***h! Page Six recently reported that 'princess of pop' Britney Spears is set to make a comeback with Sir Elton John as they shall release another version of the latter's 1971 classic 'Tiny Dancer'.

Britney Spears' fans rejoiced after the news was released as this marks the singer's first comeback after her conservatorship ended last year.

Calling the collab "interesting", many Twitter users congratulated Spears for her epic comeback. For those who do not know, Spears' last comeback was with her album 'Glory' in 2016. After that, the Toxic singer did not create new music.

El Malo del Cuento @ElMaloDelCuento Sir. Elton John y Britney Spears… interesting 🧐 Sir. Elton John y Britney Spears… interesting 🧐

Here's how netizens reacted to Britney Spears' comeback reports

According to Page Six, Britney Spears and Elton John were witnessed quietly meeting each other at a Beverly Hills recording studio where they reportedly discussed new takes of the song 'Tiny Dancer.'

The track is reportedly set to be released through Universal Music in August. According to Page Six's reports, the collaboration was Sir Elton John's idea. They have already recorded a remixed version of 'Tiny Dancer' as a full duet. The duet is being produced by Grammy award-winning producer, Andrew Watt, who helped John and Spears record the same at his secret recording studio.

Britney Spears and Elton John are reportedly making a comeback.

Netizens also reacted to one of Britney's epic covers of Sir Elton John's Tiny Dancer.

BUT during 2021 Elton John get 3



I fear what could happen with Tiny Dancer with Britney Spears I mean.... I don't want to get my hopes upBUT during 2021 Elton John get 3 #1s singles at the UK Cold Heart with Dua Lipa & 2 Xmas songs with Ed SheeranI fear what could happen with Tiny Dancer with Britney Spears I mean.... I don't want to get my hopes up BUT during 2021 Elton John get 3 #1s singles at the UK Cold Heart with Dua Lipa & 2 Xmas songs with Ed SheeranI fear what could happen with Tiny Dancer with Britney Spears

Fan Account @britneycharts Tiny Dancer is the perfect Elton John song for Britney, cause she’s tiny and a dancer Tiny Dancer is the perfect Elton John song for Britney, cause she’s tiny and a dancer

Walenjo Perei @walenjo Who’s gonna get the 1st Britney collab post conservative-ship



Elton John:

Who’s gonna get the 1st Britney collab post conservative-shipElton John: https://t.co/OCIHPkcy2M

Banana @8bit_bb I'm not normally this emotional about music releases but I just started tearing up at the possibility of Britney singing TINY DANCER with ELTON JOHN. Literally one of my fav songs, I see it as a birthday song because I blast it every year getting ready on my birthdays hehehee I'm not normally this emotional about music releases but I just started tearing up at the possibility of Britney singing TINY DANCER with ELTON JOHN. Literally one of my fav songs, I see it as a birthday song because I blast it every year getting ready on my birthdays hehehee

TheMrKingAlex 👑 @THEMRKiNGALEX

We’re giving Britney her 6th number one on the hot 100. My coins & streams are ready!

#britneyspears #eltonjohn #tinydancerremix The second @britneyspears drops that new song we’re all streaming tf out of that.We’re giving Britney her 6th number one on the hot 100. My coins & streams are ready! The second @britneyspears drops that new song we’re all streaming tf out of that.We’re giving Britney her 6th number one on the hot 100. My coins & streams are ready!#britneyspears #eltonjohn #tinydancerremix

brycey @gngbryce britney comeback is with elton john but im fearing a cold heart-level serve britney comeback is with elton john but im fearing a cold heart-level serve https://t.co/QAdrI0k8dx

Why did Britney Spears take a break from making music?

In one of her Instagram posts, Britney Spears offered a detailed clarification to her fans about not making new music. She explained how her 13-year old conservatorship left her feeling too "scared of people and the business."

She posted:

"I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable... I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs … I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told “No…”"

Spears also said that the restrictions that she was often put under when it came to her career was a "set up to make me fail." She further added:

“It didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all my music… yet the person who owns the music is told no! They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?"

Continuing, Spears said that the entire situation embarrased and humiliated her. While looking back at the conservatorship that she was in, Spears explained how it affected her music career.

"So much wasted time to only embarrass me and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music anymore… that’s just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally…"

Britney Spears also said that she wanted to move ahead in her life and do things on her own terms! She wrote:

"Last year was growth for me… I still have a way to go! My goal for this year is to push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much […] but I do know what makes me happy and brings me joy and I try to meditate on those places and thoughts that enable me to experience it!”

In June this year, Britney Spears also tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari. She posted pictures from her lavish wedding attended by Selena Gomez, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace.

