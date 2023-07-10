"Bro just challenged for an inch to inch": Elon Musk targets Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter, sparks hilarious reactions

American business magnate Elon Musk has sparked hilarious reactions online after he lashed out at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg following the launch of his new app, Threads. On July 9, the 52-year-old personality took to his Twitter handle to mock Zuckerberg whose new text-based app has garnered 100 million users ever since its launch last week.

While chiming in on a Threads text exchange between Mark Zuckerberg and fast food brand Wendy's outlet, Musk called the Facebook CEO a "c*ck."

Then, all of a sudden, Musk challenged Zuckerberg in a contest that involves them comparing the size of their p*nises.

The challenge proposed by Elon left the netizens shocked and they reacted hilariously to his challenge posed to Zuckerberg. One of them commented:

Twitter reacts to Elon Musk's challenge to Mark Zuckerberg

After Elon Musk's challenge to compare the sizes of each other's private parts went viral, Twitterati was shocked. Several users shared memes and GIFs commenting on how Musk would feel about Zuckerberg, now that his new Twitter look-alike app is thriving.

Others slammed the businessman for being immature and expressed shock at how a billionaire reacted to his competition.

Ever since Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads on July 5, Elon Musk has been lashing out at the app for being a direct competitor to Twitter. The new text-based app allows users to import their following list from their Instagram handle, post status comprising 500 characters, attach various multimedia tools, repost, and interact with other users.

Elon Musk has been highly critical of the new app and even filed a lawsuit against Zuckerberg's Meta for hiring former Twitter employees to create a "copycat" app like his own.

As per Mashable, the two-page letter sent by Twitter's legal rep Alex Spiro addressed to Zuckerberg read:

"Twitter has serious concerns that Meta Platforms has engaged in systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property."

Amidst the ongoing billionaire feud, there are numerous reasons for Zuckerberg to maintain optimism. In a remarkable feat, the newly launched social media platform, Threads, has already amassed an impressive user base of over 98 million within a mere week, as reported by Quiver Quantitative.

According to Statista, Twitter had approximately 368 million users as of December 2022. As of writing, Mark Zuckerberg has not responded to Musk lashing out at him.

