Brooklyn 45 on Shudder: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Brooklyn 45 is all set to be released on Shudder and is slated to air on Friday, June 9, 2023. The supernatural thriller follows four military veterans who come together to support a former colleague mourning his wife's suicide. The five of them end up conducting an impromptu seance, which puts them in touch with a supernatural presence. The events that unfold after form the rest of the film.

Helmed by Ted Geoghegan, Brooklyn 45 will see Anne Ramsay, Ron Rains, Jeremy Holn, Ezra Buzzington, and Larry Fessenden in key roles, and is produced by Sarah Sharp, Pasha Patriki, Michael Paszt, Emily Gotto, and Seth Caplan. The film, which will also be available on AMC+, is executive produced by Kevin McGrail, Andrew Thomas Hunt, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, and James Fler.

The Brooklyn 45 trailer promises viewers an edge-of-the-seat experience

The trailer for Brooklyn 45 was released on Shudder's official YouTube channel on May 17, 2023. It begins with five old friends getting together at a brownstone in Brooklyn.

After a small toast acknowledging the specialness of the moment, the host talks about the recent passing of his wife.

Cashing in on the sympathy that he receives, he convinces his friends to participate in a seance, possibly to establish communication with his late wife. After breaking down the basics of the process, the host forms a circle with the others and commences the seance.

Things begin to take a supernatural turn right after and the activities make the group want to break the circle.

Despite warnings from the host about the consequences of exiting without finishing the seance, the circle gets broken. This is when things turn bloody, quite literally. What follows is a series of tense events, with an apparent stranger joining the group of five.

The trailer for Brooklyn 45 ends with one of the group members challenging another's observation or claim that the seance is over.

The AMC+ press release announcing the release date came with a brief synopsis that reads:

"Five military veterans, best friends since childhood, gather to support their troubled host, and the metaphoric ghosts of their past become all too literal."

Brooklyn 45 marks Ted Geoghegan's fourth outing as a feature filmmaker

Ted Geoghegan is an American screenwriter, filmmaker, and publicist, best known for his work in the horror genre.

A student of English, with emphasis on the works of William Shakespeare, from the University of Montana in Missoula, Geoghegan honed his skill as a screenwriter under the late Carroll O'Connor.

Geoghegan began his film career working with German filmmaker Andreas Schnaas, serving as co-writer for Schnaas' English-language debut, Demonium.

He would go on to make a name for himself in the German underground horror industry, working with the likes of Olaf Ittenbach and Timo Rose.

Brooklyn 45 marks Geoghegan's fourth feature film and comes after The International Playboys' First Movie: Ghouls Gone Wild, We Are Still Here, and Mohawk.

Considered by the media an expert on exploitation and slasher films, Ted Geoghegan has also written about genre films extensively for various digital and print publications.

Produced by Shudder, Raven Banner, Divide/Conquer, Hangar 18 Media, and the Line Media Company, Brooklyn 45 will be available for streaming exclusively on Shudder and AMC+ from June 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes