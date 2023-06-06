Brooklyn 45 cast list: Who stars in Shudder's new horror movie?

The spectral shadow of World War II, Brooklyn 45 weaves a tale of the unseen and the uncanny. This 2023 American supernatural thriller, crafted by Ted Geoghegan, whisks viewers away to a post-war Brooklyn brownstone. The film made its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 12, 2023, and is set to be unveiled on AMC Networks' streaming service Shudder in early Summer, 2023.

Brooklyn 45 invites viewers into a world where the boundaries between the natural and supernatural are fluid. The characters are drawn into a whirlwind of spectral encounters and revelations, and the film evolves into more than just a ghost story.

The star-studded cast behind unearthing the human and the haunted world in Brooklyn 45

Brooklyn 45 boasts an army of seasoned actors bringing depth to their roles that adds another layer to the movie's supernatural narrative. The characters are not merely observers of the uncanny phenomena, but they are intrinsically tied to the unfolding spectral events.

1) Anne Ramsay as Marla Sheridan

Movie Coverage @MovieCoverage_ Brooklyn 45 - Official Trailer (2023) Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, Horror Movie Brooklyn 45 - Official Trailer (2023) Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, Horror Movie https://t.co/lwmx9lOAPl

Marla is described as a skilled interrogator who brings her husband, Bob, into the friend group. She appears to be the most level-headed of the group, knowledgeable about the cruelty of wartime and is also depicted as being somewhat defiant when others belittle her husband.

Anne Ramsay is a renowned American actress known for her role as Lisa Stemple on the TV show Mad About You, which earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Best Ensemble in a Comedy series.

2) Ron E. Rains as Bob Sheridan

Gray Talent Group @GrayTalentGroup

#Brooklyn45 Congrats to Ron E. Rains on the SXSW premiere of "Brooklyn 45." Coming the Shudder soon! Congrats to Ron E. Rains on the SXSW premiere of "Brooklyn 45." Coming the Shudder soon! #Brooklyn45 https://t.co/2hejc2o97e

Bob is Marla's husband and works as a pencil-pusher. He did not serve in the war, a fact that attracts some disdain from others in the group, particularly Major DiFranco, who looks down on him as a lesser man.

Rains, known for his work in theater and television, brings his character, Bob Sheridan, to life with a performance that intertwines the personal and the paranormal

3) Jeremy Holm as Major Archibald Stanton

Major Stanton is a gay alleged war criminal. The film appears to grapple with his identity and wartime actions, with allegiances toward him shifting as the plot thickens.

Jeremy Holm is known for his roles as Nathan Green in the Netflix series House of Cards and as Mr. Sutherland in the USA series Mr. Robot, as well as the title role in the horror film The Ranger.

4) Larry Fessenden as Lt. Col. Clive Hockstatter

Lt. Col. Hockstatter is portrayed as a troubled veteran, grappling with the loss of his wife who died by suicide. He hosts the gathering of friends and is depicted as an alcoholic, drinking to gather the courage for a planned séance to communicate with his deceased wife.

Larry Fessenden is an American actor, producer, writer, and director, best known for his contributions to the horror genre. He has appeared in numerous films, including You're Next, We Are Still Here, and The Dead Don't Die.

An equally impressive cast accompanies Ezra Buzzington as Major Paul DiFranco, and Kristina Klebe appears as the mysterious Hildegard Baumann. Lucy Carapetyan rounds out the cast as Susan Hockstatter.

Brooklyn 45, an otherwise cozy gathering evolves into a chilling encounter with the unseen. A casual séance becomes a conduit for spectral forces and a catalyst for revealing startling personal truths. As the plot unfurls, the friends discover that the spirits they've roused aren't the only ones harboring secrets.

Brooklyn 45 is set to debut on the AMC Networks streaming service, Shudder, in early summer 2023.

Poll : 0 votes