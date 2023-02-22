Bruiser on Hulu: Release date, plot, trailer, and more details revealed

Hulu's new movie Bruiser is all set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, February 24, 2023. The film tells the story of a teenage boy who shares a special bond with a charming drifter. However, their equation becomes increasingly complicated when the boy discovers certain not-so-pleasant truths about the man's past.

The film stars Trevante Rhodes and Jalyn Hall in the lead roles, along with various others portraying important supporting characters. Bruiser is directed by Miles Warren, who's co-written the script of the film with Ben Medina.

Hulu's Bruiser: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

Hulu released the official trailer for Bruiser on February 2, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous dramatic events set to unfold in protagonist Darious' life. The trailer maintains a somber tone that fans of emotional family dramas will certainly enjoy.

Offering a peek into the film's distinct tone, the trailer briefly depicts several memorable moments without giving away any major spoilers. Along with the trailer, Hulu also put out an official description of the movie on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''In director Miles Warren’s searing feature debut about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity, 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), his strict but loving father, and Porter (Trevante Rhodes), a charismatic drifter."

It further states:

"When Darious learns Porter’s true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a thematically rich and emotional movie that explores a number of complex themes like masculinity, childhood, adolescence, among many more.

The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022 wherein it received high praise from critics and viewers. Many raved about its thematic depth, emotional tone, and performances by the cast, among other things.

A quick look at Bruiser cast and crew

Actor Trevante Rhodes stars as the charming drifter, Porter, in the new Hulu film. Porter shares a special bond with teenager Darious, and their relationship is one of the defining elements of the movie. Rhodes looks quite brilliant in the movie, portraying his character's mysterious and charismatic nature quite convincingly.

Apart from Bruiser, Trevante Rhodes has starred in a number of other popular and critically acclaimed movies and shows over the years, including Mike, If Loving You is Wrong, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Rhodes in another lead role is actor Jalyn Hall, who portrays the character of Darious, a lonely teenager torn between two inspirational figures in his life. Hall perfectly captures the angst, confusion, and frustration of a teenager with astonishing ease and charm. Fans can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

His other notable film and TV acting credits include All American, John Henry, and many more. Director Miles Warren has previously directed short films like Huntress, Falling, and Through the Chain.

You can watch Bruiser on Hulu on Friday, February 24, 2023.

