Bruno Almeida GoFundMe: Family launch fundraiser as beloved sommelier allegedly found dead in NYC subway station tracks

Bruno Almeida, a sommelier at Tocqueville Restaurant in New York, reportedly passed away on February 12, 2024. While the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown, his family, via a GoFundMe campaign, announced he was allegedly found dead on one of the NYC subway station train tracks and the incident was under investigation.

The GoFundMe campaign, organized by the victim’s sister-in-law, Lidia Rodrigues, implored donations to render financial assistance to Almeida’s ex-wife Cristina and his 15-year-old son Alex Almeida.

The fundraiser said the victim, who is originally from Portugal, does not have any relatives in the US who can help out with the funeral services. The fundraiser, which has raised over $17,000, surpassing the original target of $10,000, said:

“In order to take care of all the memorial arrangements, cremation, funeral costs, and transportation to NJ I wanted to ask for a little help for my sister and nephew as Cristina is a single mother now taking all the financial burden while grieving with her son this loss and its nearly impossible to do it without anyone's help.”

Community mourns death of beloved NYC sommelier Bruno Almeida

According to his Facebook profile, Bruno Almeida, who describes himself as an NYC Sommelier Wine Consultant and Educator Drummer, was originally from Portugal and lived in Harrison, New Jersey, at the time of his death.

The unexpected passing of Almeida, a wine connoisseur who worked as a sommelier at Tocqueville Restaurant New York, was mourned by several people, including the restaurant, who issued a statement grieving his death.

The restaurant said Almeida worked there for eight years and was named the 2022 Hue Society Wine Educator of The Year, a Wine & Spirits Educator – Communicator, and a Portuguese Wine Advocate. The restaurant also remarked on his fierce intelligence and innate charisma that helped him excel in his job.

The restaurant wrote in the Facebook post:

”Bruno was cherished by all guests, industry and colleagues alike, and an integral part of his Tocqueville family. His energetic presence, passion and astute wine knowledge were palpable nightly; He won't be remembered just for his professional attributes, but for his unparalleled charisma, having a heart of gold, being a wonderful friend and a great citizen of the world.”

Several people also flooded Bruno Almeida's GoFundMe page with comments expressing an outpouring of love and support. A friend, Scott Krutz, wrote:

“It was an honor knowing Bruno and judging with him. Wish I’d had more time to get to know him, made me feel like we’d known each other for years.”

As family and friends grapple with the devastating loss, the circumstances surrounding Bruno Almeida's death remain unknown.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE