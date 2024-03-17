Bruno Mars net worth in 2024: Fortune explored as the singer is alleged to owe 50 Million USD In gambling debt with MGM

Bruno Mars has been associated with MGM Resorts International for around eight years. However, the latest reports from a Vegas insider revealed to News Nation that he reportedly owes them a debt of more than $50 million which results from his gambling addiction. The insider further stated:

"[MGM] basically own him. He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt."

The singer and record producer has released many successful albums and his net worth is $175 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth. Back in 2016, Mars also finalized a deal with MGM which stated that he would be performing at two of their venues located in Las Vegas and Maryland.

Bruno Mars has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career: Earnings and other details explained

Bruno Mars has managed to impress his fans with his flawless singing skills for a long time. His career has additionally contributed to his earnings and made him one of the highest-paid musicians around the world.

CelebrityNetWorth says that he was earning $38 million in 2013 which increased to $60 million by next year. Starting from 2017, the figure summed up to $100 million.

The artist spent his childhood among a lot of musicians due to which he developed an interest in the same field. He once shared in an interview that he never opted to take shortcuts and while preparing his music, he focused on ensuring that the project turned out to be his best work so far.

Bruno Mars has collaborated with multiple musicians over the years and invested in companies such as NJOY. He says that he is never confused about his life goals which contribute to making his albums successful.

In 2010, he released his debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, which remained at the top of the charts for a long time. This was followed by two more albums, including Unorthodox Jukebox in 2012 and 24KMagic in 2016. Furthermore, he is known for his singles such as Talking to the Moon and When I Was Your Moon.

Bruno Mars's upcoming album and event in Singapore

Bruno Mars' latest album came out around eight years ago and his fans are eagerly waiting for his next release. His close friend Brody Brown revealed last year that he was working on a new album. While Mars has not addressed anything from his side, a few insiders have revealed that he is taking time to bring something new. The insiders shared with The Sun:

"He is close to completing the new record and is in early talks with Live Nation to map out a deal which will see him tour the album next year and into 2025."

The 38-year-old will also perform in Singapore in April this year. The news was confirmed by Live Nation in January 2024 through Instagram with a video, adding that the event will be held at the National Stadium from April 3 to April 6.

The new shows were organized after tickets for the ones held in January were sold out in a brief period. Mars expressed gratitude for the same in a statement, saying that he would ensure everyone gets the chance to enjoy the concert.