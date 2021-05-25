BTS fans trend #InvestigateSpotify claiming streams for Butter were “deleted” and “not counted”; call out the music app

#InvestigateSpotify has been trending worldwide as fans claim that Spotify has been filtering out the streams of BTS’ new hit track “Butter” by a large percentage.

With 20.9 million unfiltered global streams and 11.042 million filtered global streams on its first day, the song has officially become the most-streamed song in Spotify history.

On May 21, #BTS_Butter broke the record for most-streamed song in a day in Spotify history 💜 #SpotifyCharts pic.twitter.com/a6mYqODGNx — Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) May 24, 2021

BTS’ Big Hit Single: Butter

K-pop dynamo #BTS (@BTS_twt) has topped more than 100 regional iTunes chart with its latest single "#Butter," its management agency said Saturday.https://t.co/jrwYcKRk4o — The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) May 22, 2021

It hasn’t even been a week since BTS released “Butter,” and it has already broken records set by their previous single, “Dynamite.” From racking up the most opening day streams in Spotify history to being the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, BTS and ARMY have outdone themselves.

“Butter” is BTS’ second English single, following “Dynamite,” released in 2020. With catchy lyrics and a tribute to ARMY, the dance-pop track topped 101 regional iTunes charts.

Why are BTS fans angry at Spotify?

The release of “Butter” has created many records for BTS, but ARMY is upset at Spotify. The fans found out that a large portion of their streams for “Butter” has been filtered and not counted on the streaming platform. Many fans took to Twitter to show their displeasure regarding the issue with the hashtag #InvestigateSpotify.

#InvestigateSpotify I pay you for a smooth consumer experience not to fill my timeline and playlists with artist I'm not interested in, as a premium user I want to know why my streams are getting filtered despite following all of the streaming rules — ᴮᴱM⁷ 🍂 🍊🎫 (@_sinpathy) May 24, 2021

#InvestigateSpotify we used Spotify to support our favourite artists and as consumers, we absolutely hold every right to demand transparency from a service that has access to our data and takes money from us pic.twitter.com/G9bGwCkRCB — monmon⁷🌱 (@Z0R0J00N) May 24, 2021

@Spotify we would like you to address the issues being raised explicitly. Its not just any other day. Butter literally broke the record for the highest debut on spotify charts. We demand answers. #InvestigateSpotify — Jae⁷; jeikei🐰🧈 (@eternalsjeon) May 24, 2021

#InvestigateSpotify not just for bts, but for all the artists that they’re defrauding who don’t have army behind them. we demand transparency on your filtering rates. — liza⁷ is smooth like butter 🧈🧈🧈🧈 (@knjsganymede) May 24, 2021

streams of long time premium users who consistently listen to bts & follow rigid streaming guides should never be filtered as there's no way those streams are illegitimate. considering most spotify armys fit this profile, the 50% filter rate is fishy af #InvestigateSpotify — juls •ᴗ• (@juzayay) May 24, 2021

Some fans also posted the global Spotify filter rates charts obtained from BHF Data Analytics, showing that BTS songs had been filtered much more than other artists.

The difference between butter stream getting filtered and other songs getting filtered?? Spotify we demand answers?? Their obv robbing BTS! #InvestigateSpotify pic.twitter.com/LyPsRbGBok — Tehreem⁷ ⟭⟬ 🧈 (@lifes_dynamite) May 24, 2021

Spotify’s response regarding BTS’ streams

While many fans expressed their anger via Twitter, one ARMY emailed Spotify after realizing that the rate of streams for BTS’ “Butter” had not increased as much as expected. However, Spotify’s response enraged ARMY even more.

So this is Spotify's response to our concerns??? They say they have a system in place but in the same sentence they say they don't have resources to dive deep into analytics?? How tf they don't have enough resources to give some transparency to thr users?? #investigatespotify pic.twitter.com/I4XRGwBCE9 — sara⁷ ◡̈🧈 (@TEARHOYAA) May 24, 2021

The music streaming platform stated that they couldn’t reveal how the number of streams is calculated as that will cause other people to find ways to manipulate it.

“Hey there! In order to avoid manipulation, we’re unable to share this info. However, we have steps in place to make sure all streams are legitimate. If you’d like to support your favorite artist, we recommend listening to the whole track. We hope this clears things up.”

In related news, BTS debuted their very first live performance for “Butter” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held on May 24th.