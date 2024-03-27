BTS Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy becomes the first and only song by a Korean/K-pop soloist to spend a year on the Billboard Global Excl. US Chart

BTS member Park Jimin released his debut solo album FACE on March 24, 2023, consisting of five tracks co-written by him. The artist became the first ever K-pop and Korean solo artist to debut at No.1 with Like Crazy on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominate the chart for four weeks in a row.

On March 26, 2024, the same title track from his debut solo album became the first and only song by a Korean and K-pop solo act to spend a year on the Billboard Global Excl. US Chart.

Hanteo Chart reported in April 2023, that FACE sold over 1 million (1,021,532) copies on its debut day. After Seo Taiji, EXO Baekhyun, and BTS bandmate Jin for The Astronaut, Jimin became the fourth solo artist from a group to achieve a million-selling album.

Jimin also became the first solo artist in the history of the Hanteo Chart to exceed one million album sales on the day of release. Later, his bandmates Suga (D-DAY), Taehyung (Layover), and Jungkook (GOLDEN) joined him as the only few artists to have sold over 1 million copies on Hanteo on their respective solo album debuts.

Jimin made history as the only South Korean artist to chart his song for over a year on Billboard Global Excl. US Chart

In terms of streaming and sales, the Alone singer-songwriter has made it onto many official singles and album charts in different nations. Due to its extremely competitive nature and high entrance restrictions of the Billboard charts, it was the first time in history that a K-pop artist or a Korean soloist entered the list of the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, the BTS idol made history as the only musician from South Korea to chart the longest on the Billboard Global Excl. US Chart with his song since its release a year ago.

With a solo debut album, the Promise singer has become one of the highest-ranking Korean soloists ever on the charts along with Jungkook who followed his bandmate by charting his debut single SEVEN (feat. Latto) on the Hot 100 for seven weeks and selling over 2 million copies on Hanteo.

At present, the title track from Jimin's solo album has amassed over 129 million views on YouTube and garnered over 1.2 Billion Spotify streams combined on its two renditions.

Jimin also ties with bandmate Jungkook as the only K-pop soloists with the highest number of songs, each surpassing 200 million streams on Spotify. Both artists are reported to have 6 songs each as of March 26, 2024.

Furthermore, with over a million copies sold in the USA, the largest music market in the world, the first single from the BTS idol's solo debut album, Like Crazy, received a Platinum Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The song is also the second solo single by a Korean solo artist after only PSY's Gangnam Style to have earned it. Jimin was the first among BTS to earn RIAA for his solo endeavors which was also earned by Jungkook later in 2023 for his single SEVEN.

Like Crazy is also the first solo song by a Korean solo artist to receive this certification in the last ten years.

BTS' Jimin is currently serving in the South Korean military as a Private First Class in the 5th Infantry Division.