BTS’s Jungkook likes a TikTok video of Jimin and follows several accounts

BTS star Jeon Jungkook made the news on March 24, 2024, for liking Jimin's dance video on TikTok along with following several accounts on the platform. The South Korean musician has been serving in the military since December 2023 alongside friend and bandmate Park Jimin, however, his latest online activity has caused a positive uproar online.

Among the accounts that he has followed on TikTok, include TSX Entertainment, Kiss of Life, SuGar, among others. Previously, in February 2023 Jungkook deleted his Instagram account and sent his fandom into an online meltdown. Regarding his Instagram account, Jungkook communicated with his followers on Weverse, clarifying that the choice was his own and unrelated to any hacking.

BTS's Jungkook follows several TikTok accounts upon coming online after months

Jeon Jungkook of BTS came online on TikTok on March 24, 2024. Due to his ongoing military enlistment, one of the last times he was active online was on January 17 when he graduated from his five weeks of basic military training. He had posted the word "Unity" on Weverse to update his fan base about his successful completion of basic training.

Since then, the artist came online on March 16, 2024, where Jungkook updated his fans via Weverse that he is doing well in the military and has been assigned the job of kitchen staff. They were delighted to hear that their idol was enjoying himself well.

Now, after months of any proper online activity, the Standing Next To You singer was seen liking one video of Jimin's performance on Closer To You. He did not interact with his fans, but his online activity delighted the BTS ARMY as the singer came online after months.

Even though the message was brief, supporters were happy that he had finally made an appearance, even if it was only to say hello. Notably, since each member of BTS started their own Instagram account, Jungkook has maintained a tight relationship with the fan base.

Meanwhile, after deleting his Instagram account in February 2023, the star's TikTok account was discovered by fans when he accidentally shared a post from his TikTok account on Weverse in September 2023. Since then the artist has expressed his approval of several TikTok edits by liking them.

The Still With You singer-songwriter has become the most streamed and highest charted Korean/K-pop act in 2023 as he surpassed over 5.2 billion Spotify streams across all credits. In addition, he has surpassed over 3 billion Spotify streams on his debut solo album GOLDEN which he released on November 3, 2023.

After reigning at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks with his debut solo single SEVEN the artist also became the longest-charting Korean and K-pop act. He has been consecutively charting for 19 weeks on Billboard Hot 100 with his song Standing Next To You.

The youngest member of BTS is set to get discharged from the South Korean military in June 2025 alongside Jimin, Namjoon, Taehyung, and Suga. After this, the members plan to resume group activity as their fans eagerly await for them to announce future plans once they are back from the military.