BTS' Jungkook is the main reason behind HYBE regularly sending trainees to the U.S., says creative director Son Song-deuk

Son Song-deuk, creative director of the Dynamite K-pop boyband, recently shared how BTS' Jungkook was chosen as the trainee to go to the United States for training. During his interview with the YouTube channel Ok POP!!, he also mentioned how Jungkook is now the reason HYBE sends trainees to the United States on a regular basis.

Son, the man behind the majority of iconic BTS choreographies and performances, was tasked with selecting just one trainee to accompany him to the United States. One, because PD assigned him a budget. He chose BTS' Jungkook from the group, and he recently explained why.

At multiple events, Son has praised the BTS maknae (youngest in Korean) for his talents and hard work. In his most recent interview, he praised the My Time singer and his potential once more.

BTS' Jungkook set a perfect example for HYBE to regularly send trainees to the U.S.

Son Song-deuk recently took the audience to a flashback episode and shared how the youngest of the Butter hitmakers ended up going to the United States for training prior to BTS' debut in 2013.

According to the creative and performance director, because BIGHIT (now HYBE) intended to launch BTS as a hip-hop group, the chairman wanted them to experience hip-hop culture in America, the birthplace of the genre. The chairman gave him a budget and told him to choose a trainee to accompany him. He said:

"He really handed me the budget and requested me to take the trainee with the highest potential with me to the United States. So I was thinking about who to take, then decided to pick Jungkook to go to the States."

The ARMYs of BTS are well aware that the Stay Alive crooner was once a shy child. He has since evolved into a confident and appealing K-pop idol with a commanding stage presence. Son claims that the Euphoria singer changed drastically after returning from the United States.

Furthermore, his potential talents began to emerge following his training abroad, lending strength to his dancing and singing abilities.

Due to BTS' Jugkook being a perfect example, HYBE decided to regularly send trainees to the states to expand their traits and introduce them to a new way of developing their capabilities. Son added:

"Because Jungkook set a successful example at the time, all trainees go to the States for training now. It became a training culture for HYBE."

Son has been a part of the HYBE family for several years now, and is also credited for choreographing popular BTS songs such as Danger, I Need You, Run, and more.

