“Jungkook has great power”: BTS’ creative director Son Sung-deuk lavishes praise on Bangtan’s youngest member

“Jungkook has great power and his lines are beautiful when he dances and he himself knows what’s pretty,” BTS’ creative director and dance choreographer Son Sung-deuk lavished praise on Bangtan’s youngest member in a recent interview with Korean media.

During the press event of HYBE Label’s “&Audition - The Howling,” he praised the immense potential showed by the idol from the time he was a rookie. The choreographer also claimed that the BTS maknae has the ability to win people over with his amazing personality.

He revealed how Jungkook was the chosen member to go to the U.S. during BTS’ early days to spend time in America and learn hip-hop and various dance forms, and that is where his potential exploded.

Son Sung-deuk praised Jung Kook’s talent and passion and even went on to state that he was the most talented BTS member. He even revealed that, since Bangtan’s youngest member is so multi-talented, he's expecting more from him in the future.

Son Sung-deuk feels BTS’ maknae gives balance and a solid vibe to the team

Son Sung-deuk emphasized how a center is essential for an idol group and Jungkook fits the position perfectly, giving balance and a solid vibe to the team.

He also praised Jungkook’s turning part in the Permission to Dance music video, calling it cool and saying that he really did so many turns in one go.

“This scene is very cool. Turn! It looks like we stitched shots together but he really turned that much in one go.”

ARMYs have joined Son Sung-deuk in heaping praise on BTS’ Jungkook.

ARMYs also stated that they are proud of Jungkook’s talent and potential that he has demonstrated over the years. The fans also noted how he has been instrumental in BTS’ growth over the years.

ARMYs can’t wait to see Jungkook release his debut album and show off his talent to the world as a soloist.

For those unversed, BTS' maknae member auditioned for the South Korean talent show Superstar K during its auditions in Daegu. Although he didn’t make the cut there, several casting companies, including Cube Entertainment and JYP Entertainment, noticed him and offered him exclusive contracts.

However, he chose BIG HIT MUSIC (then Big Hit Entertainment) because he liked RM’s rap and thought he was very cool.

To work on his dance skills in preparation for his debut, he went to Los Angeles during the summer of 2012 to receive dance training at Movement Lifestyle and was a backup dancer for BIG HIT’s girl group Glam before making his debut with BTS.

BTS' Jungkook has the most expensive K-Pop photo cards to be ever sold

The BTS member is known for the massive impact and selling power he has over his fans. The top 3 most expensive K-Pop photocards ever sold out in history are that of Bangtan’s youngest member, and it comes as no surprise considering his massive popularity.

His photocards always sell out the fastest, despite being the most expensive. In fact, his “Butterful lucky draw event” photo card was sold for 3.7 million won ($3,213), becoming the highest-priced K-pop photocard of all time. There were 120 auction bidders for the photo card on eBay.

Next, a blue-haired selfie FLO photo card was sold for 3.09 million won ($2,700), proving his immense popularity.

Finally, “Butterful Night Event” Photo card was sold for 1,600,000 won ($1388.75) as the starting price due to high demand.

BTS members are unveiling a series of self-created photographs as part of a portfolio called “Photo Folio” with BTS' maknae commencing this project with the concept titled “Powerful.”

