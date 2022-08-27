Buckhead Shore fans in splits after JuJu calls UTI "Unnecessary Tract Infections" in Season 1 Reunion

MTV's Buckhead Shore aired with part 1 of its reunion episode on Thursday night. While the drama was at bay and there were no significant confrontations, JuJu stole the show with the idea of what he thought the full form of UTI was. Apart from the cast and hosts of the reunion, fans on social media also erupted in laughter.

Episode 11 of Buckhead Shore, titled Reunion Part 1, featured the cast members all gathering together again. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Jenni and Mike as the hosts. Besides asking the group how their lives had changed after filming the series, Mike and Jenni called each of them to the hot seat and spoke to them about their time on the show.

Likewise, when it came to Chelsea's turn to talk about her time on the show and in the lakehouse, Jenni spoke to her about the UTI she was infected with and the allergic reactions she had during her time in the lakehouse. While talking to Chelsea, Jenni shifted focus towards JuJu and asked him what he thought a UTI was. His response was something no one expected.

JuJu's explanation of a UTI sent the cast and crew of Buckhead Shore into fits of laughter:

Chelsea opened up about how she suffered when infected with a UTI. The Buckhead Shore star told Jenni and Mike:

"I swear I've never dealt with anything like that in my life until I got there. That was my first UTI."

Jenni then shifted her attention to JuJu and asked him:

"JuJu, I'm dying to know your take on UTIs and how much information you know on them."

JuJu replied to Jenni and said:

"I mean, they are unnecessary tract infections, right?"

Upon hearing this, the entire Buckhead Shore cast and hosts Jenni and Mike erupted into laughter. Jenni then told JuJu that it was, in fact, "Urinary." JuJu responded to Jenni and said,

"Well, it's still unnecessary. I mean, there's medicines for that nowadays, right? I support the cimmunity of UTI."

The main reason Jenni asked JuJu about his knowledge of UTIs dates back to when the series first premiered. When Chelsea woke up with a UTI, JuJu had the most bogus explanation. It was such a bogus explanation that the series had to put out a disclaimer that no one should take his advice.

During his confessional, JuJu said,

"A UTI is a alphabet that people get when they think they got a STD, but they don't know. So they call it a UTI. But it's called chlamydia or syphillis."

Apart from that, JuJu told Parker that Chelsea should apply some cocoa butter to the area to heal. One of the series' producers had to come onscreen and give JuJu an explanation of precisely what a UTI was.

Fans erupted in laughter after JuJu gave his explanation of a UTI

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Juju was the funniest cast member during the reunion. Some fans added that he was the funniest in the entire season.

Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check local listings for more information.

