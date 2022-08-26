"Parker low key messy": Fans slam the Buckhead Shore star for playing Katie and Savannah

MTV's Buckhead Shore returned for the series' Season 1 reunion on Thursday night, and the love triangle between Parker, Katie, and Savannah continued. Upon hearing exactly what happened between the trio, fans took to social media and criticized Parker for being messy.
Episode 11 of Buckhead Shore, titled Reunion Part, featured the cast members back together again alongside Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Jenni and Mike as the hosts. Ever since they filmed the season, Savannah had moved closer to where Chelsea and Parker stayed. As for Katie, she moved to Miami.
While the cast members continued to give their life updates since the series was filmed. It didn't take long before the drama erupted, and details were spilled. The series showcased Katie and Savannah clashing based on their dating timeline with Parker.
Parker cheated on Katie with Savannah while she was on vacation in Buckhead Shore
Parker, Katie, and Savannah were called to the hot seat. The series first ran a montage on all the twists their love triangle faced throughout the season. Jenni asked Savannah how she felt because she looked agitated.
The Buckhead Shore star responded by saying that it was funny to see what Katie had to say and how she behaved because things had changed recently. It didn't take long before Katie jumped in to defend herself. Katie told Savannah that she could say the same thing because Parker first cheated on Katie with Savannah while they were dating.
Katie told Savannah that even before she could get into a relationship with Parker, she slept with him. Katie revealed that when it happened, Parker was still in a relationship with her. The Buckhead Shore star continued to add that she lived with Parker then and had a closet with her clothes. The reason she wasn't there was because she had gone on vacation.
Savannah quipped, claiming that she wasn't aware that Parker was dating Katie then. Parker jumped in to clear the air and revealed that when he first got intimate with Savannah, he was neither dating her nor Katie.
Katie revealed that Parker also got Savannah the same ring he had got for her. Savannah stuck to her statement of not being aware that they were dating.
Taken aback by what Savannah had to say, Katie shared that just two days after he cheated on her, Katie and Parker went to Miami for an NYE event and had no idea about this. One after the other, Katie and Savannah started to get into a heated argument.
Fans who witnessed the ordeal took to social media and claimed Parker was messy.
Fans call Parker "messy" for switching between women
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Parker was low-key messy. Some also added that Parker was wrong for playing Katie and Savannah. They added that the girls shouldn't be mad at each other.
Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday at 9 PM ET only on MTV. Viewers can check local listings for more information.