"She had me dying": Buckhead Shore fans in splits after seeing Parker's mom erupt in an uncontrollable laughter  

MTV's Buckhead Shore returned for an all-new episode on Thursday night. After a lot of drama at the lakehouse, the group returned to their base. After Katie left the lakehouse on bad terms with Parker, he decided to rekindle things with Savannah. Knowing his mother likes Katie more than Savannah, Parker decided to test the waters by making them meet. Sadly, it didn't go as planned.

With the season finale getting closer, Buckhead Shore aired episode 8 on Thursday. Titled You're Going to Be Happy Now, Parker's mom's introduction to Savannah didn't go as planned. Parker's mother couldn't control her laughter and made Savannah uncomfortable. Viewers were left in splits after seeing Carol giggle.

When Parker told his mother he was bringing Savannah over to meet her, Carol erupted in laughter and wondered what would happen if she called his girlfriend 'Katie' by mistake. The Buckhead Shore star requested his mother to behave and not utter Katie's name in front of Savannah. Although she promised, it wasn't long before things started to go downhill.

When the Buckhead Shore star met her boyfriend's mother, Savannah brought Carol her favorite bottle of wine. Parker's mother had also prepared a charcuterie board for her son's girlfriend. While things seemed to be going nice initially, things turned south when Carol heard Parker call Savannah by her nickname.

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore #BuckheadShore TFW you're the only one laughing at your joke TFW you're the only one laughing at your joke 😅 #BuckheadShore https://t.co/wiOOEVBJu4

He called her 'Sav' and asked if she would like a glass of wine. Carol erupted in uncontrollable laughter when she heard her son call Savannah by a nickname. Savannah initially joined in with her and giggled for a while, but Carol couldn't stop laughing.

During her confessional, the Buckhead Shore star's mum shared that Savannah was slightly serious. When the producers asked her why she laughed and couldn't stop, Carol shared that she didn't know.

Although Carol managed to stop, things only got more awkward. Savannah asked Parker's mom if she played golf. She replied, saying yes. But even though Savannah knew the answer, she continued to ask her boyfriend's mother who she would play with.

Carol immediately replied and shared that she often played with Katie, which offended Savannah. Shortly after that awkward conversation, Parker's mother couldn't control her laughter and started giggling again. Savannah felt out of place and excused herself to the restroom.

When Parker questioned his mother regarding her behavior and why she brought out Katie's name despite him cautioning her, she replied by telling him that Savannah was the one who asked her.

Fans who watched Carol have the time of her life during her meeting with Savannah took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans crack up after seeing Parker's mother react to her son's nickname for his girlfriend in Buckhead Shore

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Parker's mother was wild. Some also added that they couldn't help but laugh and crack up after seeing her giggle. Meanwhile, a few said that she was cute.

Professional Potato @RHOCouchPotato But also Parker’s mom laughing uncontrollably just being around Savannah is killing me. #BuckheadShore But also Parker’s mom laughing uncontrollably just being around Savannah is killing me. #BuckheadShore

Devann @Devanthegirrl #buckheadshore #mtv Parker’s mom is killing me with the giggling she thinks this is so funny Parker’s mom is killing me with the giggling she thinks this is so funny 😂 #buckheadshore #mtv

Isiah Holliday❌ @holliday_isiah #Buckheadshore I can see why Parker’s mom can’t stop laughing. It’s part of their family to laugh at anything I can see why Parker’s mom can’t stop laughing. It’s part of their family to laugh at anything😂😂😂 #Buckheadshore

JuJusWorld1 @MAGICCITYSJUJU Parker’s mom cracks me up bruh she too funny #BuckheadShore Parker’s mom cracks me up bruh she too funny #BuckheadShore

Hope @Hopieluvsu she’s so cute #buckheadshore @parkerlipmannn your mom makes me laugh when she laughsshe’s so cute @parkerlipmannn your mom makes me laugh when she laughs 😂 she’s so cute 😂 #buckheadshore

Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

