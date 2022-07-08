"Quit playing the victim": 'Buckhead Shore' fans condemn Parker, claiming it was his fault for inviting Katie and Savannah

MTV's Buckhead Shore Season 1 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Thursday night. This week, Parker found himself in hot soup and regretted why he invited both Katie and Savannah to his lake house. While he continued to play the victim, it wasn't long before viewers on social media called him out and claimed that he wasn't the victim.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Why did Parker invite both Katie and Savannah to the lake house?!?! He needs to quit playing the victim! #BuckheadShore Why did Parker invite both Katie and Savannah to the lake house?!?! He needs to quit playing the victim! #BuckheadShore

Episode 4 of Buckhead Shore featured Katie confronting Parker about what he told the boys. Adamo told Katie that Parker told them he hooked up with her to get back at Savannah. During his confessional, Parker shared that he was an id**t and that he should've known that Adamo would tell Katie.

Katie shared that she was hurt by why Parker told the guys and that she was embarrassed. She told Parker that after being with him for four years, it was disrespectful of him to talk about her that way.

Parker continued to behave like he was the victim and claimed that the previous night both Katie and Savannah cussed him out, and then again now, Katie was cussing back at him.

He asked the Buckhead Shore star when it was going to stop. He shared that he had already owned up to his mistake and apologized to both. Parker didn't stop there, but he continued to add that he brought everyone to his lakehouse to be with him, but in the end, he's at the end of the stick.

Throughout the episode, Parker went on to ramble and question his decision to invite Savannah and Katie to the lake house. Fans who watched the episode took to social media and slammed the Buckhead Shore star claiming that he should stop playing the victim when he isn't.

Fans criticize Parker for behaving like the victim in Buckhead Shore Episode 4 Season 1

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Parker was not the victim. Some also questioned Parker about his decision to invite Katie and Savannah to the lakehouse.

Donnie Chavis @ifcked_ya_dad Parker is a man child. He doesn’t know how to take accountability. How you mad that @savnicoleg and @ktcanham feel some type of way about YOUR actions. Parker is pathetic. Then the friends being his crutches is extra aggy. #BuckheadShore Parker is a man child. He doesn’t know how to take accountability. How you mad that @savnicoleg and @ktcanham feel some type of way about YOUR actions. Parker is pathetic. Then the friends being his crutches is extra aggy. #BuckheadShore

Donnie Chavis @ifcked_ya_dad Parker trying to be the victim is HILARIOUS. I really can’t take him serious. #BuckheadShore Parker trying to be the victim is HILARIOUS. I really can’t take him serious. #BuckheadShore https://t.co/Qi7H0gqnSy

That Dude Walter @brothadub_t #BuckheadShore Parker is legit a top tier narcissist. Dude can’t even take full responsibility for his actions nor can he be somewhere and not think people aren’t talking about him. Whew the privilege Parker is legit a top tier narcissist. Dude can’t even take full responsibility for his actions nor can he be somewhere and not think people aren’t talking about him. Whew the privilege 😰😰 #BuckheadShore

Donna Boo @chocolateluvn86 Parker keeps playing the victim. They were down there laughing at Katie and her roasting the marshmallows but he thinks it was all about him smh 🤦🏾‍♀️ #BuckheadShore Parker keeps playing the victim. They were down there laughing at Katie and her roasting the marshmallows but he thinks it was all about him smh 🤦🏾‍♀️ #BuckheadShore

Carbi B @mingfire Parker sleeps around but tries to make it everyone else's fault. #BuckheadShore Parker sleeps around but tries to make it everyone else's fault. #BuckheadShore

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket With everything Parker continues to do, he's only endangering himself instead of Savannah because of how entitled he is! #BuckheadShore With everything Parker continues to do, he's only endangering himself instead of Savannah because of how entitled he is! #BuckheadShore

Carmen @xo_cita_xo #BuckheadShore Parker is so entitled Parker is so entitled 😒 #BuckheadShore

Alana @Alana28191162 Omg if Parker don’t stop playing victim and just please drop all of this already #BuckheadShore Omg if Parker don’t stop playing victim and just please drop all of this already #BuckheadShore https://t.co/gHr02IWZpO

Reggie 👑 @ThePrivateVybez Parker sir, you digging yourself in hole moreeee and moreee #BuckheadShore Parker sir, you digging yourself in hole moreeee and moreee #BuckheadShore

Reggie 👑 @ThePrivateVybez Parker at this point just shut the hell up lol #BuckheadShore Parker at this point just shut the hell up lol #BuckheadShore

Alana @Alana28191162 It’s Parker still trying to play victim for me #BuckheadShore It’s Parker still trying to play victim for me #BuckheadShore https://t.co/kY3O1IHXdZ

More details on what happened this week in Buckhead Shore Season 1 Episode 4

Apart from Parker's confrontations, a lot more drama unfolded this week in Buckhead Shore titled You Kissed Chelsea??

DJ found himself in the center of trouble after he sneaked around with Chelsea without Bethania knowing. He kissed Chelsea not for the first time but for the second time since they arrived at the lakehouse.

The incident happened even after DJ shared that Bethania had a special place in his heart. Bethania also had feelings for DJ. But Chelsea had to come clean about her kiss with DJ.

The next day, Chelsea told Bethania about her kiss with DJ the previous night. She also said that it meant nothing to her and that she wasn't interested in DJ.

Parker Lipman @parkerlipmannn This episode was a dive into the deep end. Thanks for tuning in and tweeting with me! #BuckheadShore This episode was a dive into the deep end. Thanks for tuning in and tweeting with me! #BuckheadShore https://t.co/iM9RDSMLx4

Without a doubt, Bethania was taken aback by Chelsea's confession. She added that the incident validated that DJ doesn't take things seriously. Bethania shared,

"DJ kissing Chelsea twice? The first time, it's easy to understand; it's a dare. The second time, it's a choice."

Next week when the series returns, Bethania confronts DJ about his kiss with Chelsea, and more drama unfolds.

Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday at 9:00 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

