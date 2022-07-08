"Quit playing the victim": 'Buckhead Shore' fans condemn Parker, claiming it was his fault for inviting Katie and Savannah

MTV's Buckhead Shore Season 1 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Thursday night. This week, Parker found himself in hot soup and regretted why he invited both Katie and Savannah to his lake house. While he continued to play the victim, it wasn't long before viewers on social media called him out and claimed that he wasn't the victim.
Episode 4 of Buckhead Shore featured Katie confronting Parker about what he told the boys. Adamo told Katie that Parker told them he hooked up with her to get back at Savannah. During his confessional, Parker shared that he was an id**t and that he should've known that Adamo would tell Katie.
Katie shared that she was hurt by why Parker told the guys and that she was embarrassed. She told Parker that after being with him for four years, it was disrespectful of him to talk about her that way.
Parker continued to behave like he was the victim and claimed that the previous night both Katie and Savannah cussed him out, and then again now, Katie was cussing back at him.
He asked the Buckhead Shore star when it was going to stop. He shared that he had already owned up to his mistake and apologized to both. Parker didn't stop there, but he continued to add that he brought everyone to his lakehouse to be with him, but in the end, he's at the end of the stick.
Throughout the episode, Parker went on to ramble and question his decision to invite Savannah and Katie to the lake house. Fans who watched the episode took to social media and slammed the Buckhead Shore star claiming that he should stop playing the victim when he isn't.
Fans criticize Parker for behaving like the victim in Buckhead Shore Episode 4 Season 1
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Parker was not the victim. Some also questioned Parker about his decision to invite Katie and Savannah to the lakehouse.
More details on what happened this week in Buckhead Shore Season 1 Episode 4
Apart from Parker's confrontations, a lot more drama unfolded this week in Buckhead Shore titled You Kissed Chelsea??
DJ found himself in the center of trouble after he sneaked around with Chelsea without Bethania knowing. He kissed Chelsea not for the first time but for the second time since they arrived at the lakehouse.
The incident happened even after DJ shared that Bethania had a special place in his heart. Bethania also had feelings for DJ. But Chelsea had to come clean about her kiss with DJ.
The next day, Chelsea told Bethania about her kiss with DJ the previous night. She also said that it meant nothing to her and that she wasn't interested in DJ.
Without a doubt, Bethania was taken aback by Chelsea's confession. She added that the incident validated that DJ doesn't take things seriously. Bethania shared,
"DJ kissing Chelsea twice? The first time, it's easy to understand; it's a dare. The second time, it's a choice."
Next week when the series returns, Bethania confronts DJ about his kiss with Chelsea, and more drama unfolds.
Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday at 9:00 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.