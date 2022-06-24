"Parker is messssy": Parker finds himself in center of drama, and Buckhead Shore fans are here for it

Buckhead Shore, MTV's newest reality TV series, premiered on Thursday night with a two-hour premiere, and it served drama from the get-go. While most cast members were having fun trying to avoid drama, at least for now, Parker Lipman didn't shy away from putting himself in the hot seat.

The show started with a controversial love triangle between Katie Canham, Parker, and Savannah Gabriel.

Brief recap of first two episodes

Episode 1, titled Lakehouse, Here We Come!, saw Parker invite some of his close friends to hang out with him in his lakehouse. Among those invited was his ex-girlfriend Katie.

While the two tip-toed around each other and tried to avoid confrontation, it didn't take long before things took an unexpected turn. Parker also somehow managed to get his furious girlfriend to show up at the lakehouse.

While Lipman claimed that he wanted Savannah there so that he could clear the air between them and hopefully get her back, he was wrong. Savannah's main agenda was to determine if the text Katie sent was true. Did Parker cheat on her with Katie?

Titled, You Got Caught, Episode 2 saw Savannah arrive at the lakehouse. While she tried to keep things calm and not pounce on Parker for answers from the start, the Buckhead Shore star put himself in the hot seat.

He started by apologizing to Savannah for opening the door with Katie and claimed it was a mistake. He continued to add that he and Katie were at fault for what happened.

Katie quickly retaliated and claimed that she wasn't at fault for anything. She added that she hated when Parker was wrong, as he always tried to pull somebody else into it and blame them.

Savannah didn't buy what Parker said either. It didn't take long before tensions blew out between the three.

Savannah added that Katie owed her no loyalty because she wasn't her friend. She said that Parker was the one who had to be loyal to her because they were dating. Unable to handle the confrontation from both ends, Parker got up and walked away.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that Parker was "messy."

Fans excited for drama between Parker, Savannah, and Katie in Buckhead Shore

On Twitter, followers shared that Parker was messy and claimed he was a player. Some fans also added that they were excited about the drama.

Tonya Renee @OnlyTonyaRenee I really enjoyed watching. #BuckheadShore tonight, but baby Parker is in hot water. I really enjoyed watching. #BuckheadShore tonight, but baby Parker is in hot water.

🦕 @jisunify after watching both episodes i can conclude that parker is the REAL villain here… but i will continue to tune in! #BuckheadShore after watching both episodes i can conclude that parker is the REAL villain here… but i will continue to tune in! #BuckheadShore

Robert Butler III @DirectorRB3 Parker looks stressed getting pressed like this. But he had it coming playing two girls at once #BuckheadShore Parker looks stressed getting pressed like this. But he had it coming playing two girls at once #BuckheadShore

Kortni Montgomery @itzmeKortni I think Parker should’ve just left the elephant in the room lol… he then put his self in the hot seat #BuckheadShore I think Parker should’ve just left the elephant in the room lol… he then put his self in the hot seat #BuckheadShore https://t.co/qfoLecBZ2F

Robert Butler III @DirectorRB3 The Katie/Parker/Savannah love triangle is so cold that there's too much ice to break. Icier than the Arctic #BuckheadShore The Katie/Parker/Savannah love triangle is so cold that there's too much ice to break. Icier than the Arctic #BuckheadShore

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Excited to see what happens when Parker, Katie and Savannah stay together in the same house!! #BuckheadShore Excited to see what happens when Parker, Katie and Savannah stay together in the same house!! #BuckheadShore

🦕 @jisunify i knew parker was the villain in all along #BuckheadShore i knew parker was the villain in all along #BuckheadShore https://t.co/NEEzWZWTBR

Alana @Alana28191162 Parker knew what he was doing When he invited Katie and Savannah he just want to see them fight over him #BuckheadShore Parker knew what he was doing When he invited Katie and Savannah he just want to see them fight over him #BuckheadShore https://t.co/SGUe75Tbbt

Kortni Montgomery @itzmeKortni 🍿 Okaaaaay yal it’s official #BuckheadShore is my new Young and the Restless… this Parker, Katie and Sav situationship have me on d edge of my sofa Okaaaaay yal it’s official #BuckheadShore is my new Young and the Restless… this Parker, Katie and Sav situationship have me on d edge of my sofa 👀🍿 https://t.co/7rUuyfPFzZ

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Parker is clearly asking for drama having invited Katie and Savannah to the lake house!! #BuckheadShore Parker is clearly asking for drama having invited Katie and Savannah to the lake house!! #BuckheadShore

More details on what happened this week in Buckhead Shore, Season 1

The two-hour premiere of Buckhead Shore featured drama between Savannah, Parker, and his ex, Katie. While Savannah wanted answers, she didn't get them on the night she arrived.

The following day, Savannah and Parker went to the dock for a talk. Sitting out in the open, she asked the latter if the text Katie sent was authentic.

Savannah enquired if he did end up sleeping with Katie. Parker told her that Katie texted him that night, and he did sleep with her, leaving Savannah taken aback. When the series returns next week, more drama will unfold.

Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

