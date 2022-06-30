What time will Buckhead Shore Season 1 Episode 3 air? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Buckhead Shore will air its third episode on MTV at 9:00 pm ET on June 30, 2022. Things will get heated between the Atlanta native Parker and his exes as they come together to confront him and his past acts.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode titled I Was Waiting for Wine to Get Thrown. reads:

"Parker’s Exes form an unlikely alliance and confront him about his cheating. Adamo questions his friendship with the other guys, as he opens up about his sexuality."

All about Episode 3 of Buckhead Shore Season 1

Buckhead Shore will premiere Episode 3 on Thursday, with Parker as the spotlight's center. Parker invited his ex-girlfriend Katie and presented Savannah on the show to make things clear, especially between him and Savannah, as he wants to get back with the latter. But things got messy as the girls group together and confronted Parker about his cheating.

On the other hand, Adamo is glad that his friends have accepted him after announcing that he is “gay” since his mom and dad do not know about this yet.

The show premiered last Thursday, and Parker was put in the hot from the very first episode. In the first episode, titled Lakehouse, Here We Come!, Parker invited his ex-girlfriend Katie. In the second episode, titled You Got Caught, viewers saw Savannah arriving at the lakehouse.

Soon after, tension started brewing between the three when Parker was put in the hot seat, with both confronting him about his infidelity. Unable to take anymore, he eventually walks away from the girls.

The girls will try to open up to each other, get the facts right, and form an alliance to confront Parker once and for all.

The show is a spin-off of MTV’s previous shore dramas - Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore – which stars nine Southern best friends trying to discover adulthood while partying at the lakehouse. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Head down to Buckhead, Georgia, as this tight-knit group of friends, lovers, and exes set off on their annual summer getaway, sure to be full of fun, fights, hookups, and over-the-top drama."

After a five-year hiatus, MTV has rebooted Buckhead Shore as its new drama by the lake with Adamo Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott, and DJ Simmons as the cast.

Recap of first two episodes of Buckhead Shore

The first two episodes premiered last Thursday. In Episode 1, titled Lakehouse, Here We Come!, saw friends coming together to the lake house for a fun time ahead. The synopsis of the episode read:

"Eight Southern, party-loving best friends kick off their summer at the lake house for a flirty first night as two exes try to resist temptation and a last-minute guest joins the fun."

While in the second episode, titled You Got Caught, DJ Simmons tried to rekindle his relationship with Bethania while Parker was put in the hot seat by his girlfriends to confront him for his past mistakes. The synopsis of the episode read:

"DJ tries to rekindle a spark with Bethania, and Savannah's arrival creates tension with Katie and Parker which results in a confrontation between everyone in the house."

Tune in on Thursday on MTV to see girls ganging up on Parker once again to find out the answers on Buckhead Shore.

