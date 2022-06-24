What time will Buckhead Shore premiere? Release date, cast, and more details explored

Shore drama on MTV is getting better with the premiere of its latest show, Buckhead Shore, on June 23, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET. Starring a bunch of young adults, the upcoming show is a spin-off of the channel's prior shore drama, Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore. After a five-year hiatus, the channel has rebooted a Buckhead Shore in its new drama on the lake.

The upcoming show will feature a bunch of young adults trying to learn 'adulting' while partying by the shore. These adults will also go through emotional turbulence that will leave them with an all-new experience of adult life.

The official synopsis of the Buckhead Shore reads;

"In Buckhead, Georgia (a.k.a. the Beverly Hills of the South), longtime friends enjoy a lakeside summer vacation filled with fun days, wild nights and high-drama hookups."

Who is the star cast of Buckhead Shore season 1?

The upcoming shore drama will feature an all-new star cast including JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Adamo Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott, and DJ Simmons.

Moreover, the star cast for the show has never faced the camera in their lives. Some belong to highly affluent families, while some follow their careers.

1) Parker Lipman

Atlanta native Parker Lipman has always been the life of the party. He is widely known for hosting a yearly summer getaway for his friends at his family's lake house in upstate Georgia. Moreover, his family owns Zaxby's chicken fast-food chain, which has provided him with worldly life. The 28-year-old might fall in immense trouble as he is set to appear on the show with both his ex and present girlfriends.

2) JuJu Barney

Juju Barney runs the legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City 1985 that his dad opened. He loves basketball and is very close to his family. Moreover, in a crisis, the Buckhead Shore cast member is always there for his near and dear ones.

3) Katie Canham

The 27-year-old US model Katie is called "queen bae" by her friends. Moreover, the drama quotient will be high for her as her ex-boyfriend will also appear on the show.

4) Savannah Ganbriel

Savannah Gabriel is a fashion model who has appeared on the famous leisure website online TFM Girls and Model Dollz. With a sweet yet spicy personality, she is all set to raise drama on the show along with her boyfriend.

5) Bethania Locke

New to the TV world, Bethania Locke was raised in a strict Ethiopian/Jamaican household. In 2017, she graduated from Georgia State University and is now looking for a relationship.

6) Pat Muresan

Pat Muresan is a 24-year-old hip-hop recording artist. Moreover, he is a skateboarding enthusiast who has won many national championships.

7) Chelsea Prescott

Jamaican beauty Chelsea Prescott is a working model in Georgia. Although she has a bubbly personality, she knows when to hold herself back. Moreover, she is very excited about her vacation at the lakeside, but she knows what can go wrong.

8) DJ Simmons

Passionate about music, DJ Simmons is the son of Grammy-winning music producer and songwriter Daryl Simmons. Although Simmons wants to create a career in the music industry, friends and partying sometimes get the better of him.

Highlights from the trailer

The channel released the trailer of Buckhead Shore two weeks ago, featuring the young bunch of adults partying and bringing out their true selves. As they start spending time together, differences and arguments are inevitable.

The trailer has already teased fans with a series of dramas set to take place on the show. Love triangles are coming in the way for viewers, especially the one between Parker Lipman, Savannah Gabriel, and Katie Canham.

Parker and Katie were involved in a long-term relationship. But after breaking up, Parker started dating model Savannah Gabriel. But now, the tree will be under the same roof, and according to the trailer, Lipman will fall in love with both his present and ex. The love triangle between them will contribute significantly to the indulging drama on the lakeside.

Moreover, another surprise on Buckhead Shore is Adamo, who is gay but has not yet come out to his housemates. He is all confused about telling everyone and overthinking their reaction.

Nevertheless, strings will get attached between Bethania Locke and DJ Simmons as they were seen lip-locking in the trailer.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Buckhead Shore on June 23 at 9:00 pm ET on MTV.

