Who is Gus Smyrnios? Inside 'Floribama Shore' star's weight loss journey, fan-fight controversy, and more

Gus Smyrnios is a popular reality show celebrity who rose to fame after starring on the MTV show Floribama Shore.

In this show, his image has become of a heartthrob and the king of controversies. The last episode of MTV's Floribama Shore aired in May. The official synopsis of season 4 reads:

"Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios keep the party going as they return to their Southern roots, prepare for life-changing events, and try to repair fractured friendships.”

Smyrnios is also a fitness trainer, model, and brand ambassador for Fit Strong Supplements. Thanks to his successful career, his net worth is apparently $100,000.

Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrnios’ throwback photo reflects his weight journey

As soon as the fourth season of Floribama Shore premiered, netizens started taking digs at the public figure. They found a throwback photo of Smyrnios where he appeared to be on the heavier side.

The unrecognizable picture went viral online, which enraged fans as they thought it was a way to body shame Smyrnios.

The Floribama Shore cast member was said to have been bullied because of his weight, which also became his breakup. He then decided to become fit.

Smyrnios quit Instagram

During Floribama Shore season 4, Smyrnios got into a heated argument with an online couple on Instagram. His outburst crossed a line when he challenged them to fight face-to-face and made fun of their appearance.

After the incident, Smyrnios left Instagram. His manager, Joseph Fazio, addressed his withdrawal and said:

"As we all know, Gus doesn’t hold back his thoughts nor does he back down from a fight but he acknowledges that he should’ve handled this situation differently. He is genuinely apologetic for the things he said but is not apologetic for standing up for himself.”

Smyrnios also defended his actions and added:

“There is a double standard and it makes me sick. I just want it to stop. I’m not a violent or negative person by nature but when someone attacks me, something triggers inside of me.”

Smyrnios is a lady’s man

Since Floribama Shore's first season premiered, Smyrnios has not been seen without a female companion by his side. Nilsa Prowant, his season 1 girlfriend, was associated with Smyrnios for a long time.

Things became awkward when Lisa Burns, who started dating Smyrnios in the third season of Floribama Shore, blocked Prowant from all the social media accounts of Smyrnios.

This affair didn’t last long as the lady’s man began his flirting game on season 4 with Aimee Hall’s cousin, Athena Megaloudis.

Also Read

The recent buzz is that Smyrnios has found a new girlfriend. Her name is Samantha Carucci. The duo is said to have started dating at the beginning of this year.

Edited by Srijan Sen