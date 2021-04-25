5 Times WWE Stars looked almost unrecognizable in throwback photos

In WWE, and the entertainment industry as a whole, there is often a larger-than-life aspect to the personalities of onscreen characters.

In addition to their storylines, the overall look of WWE Superstars makes them stand out in a normal crowd. When people come across old throwback pictures featuring superstars before they were famous, the difference between real and reel life becomes more apparent.

After all, it's easy to forget that some of these megastars lived normal lives at one point in time.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five throwback photos where WWE Superstars look almost unrecognizable.

#5 WWE RAW's Drew McIntyre and Sheamus look very different in an old throwback picture

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre fought each other in an excellent series of matches on the Road to WrestleMania 37. The two stars have shared a long history, which dates back to a time before they even became WWE Superstars.

Sheamus and McIntyre's No Holds Barred contest at WWE Fastlane 2021 ended up being a critically-acclaimed fight. Just before the event took place, McIntyre took to social media to share a throwback photo of himself and Sheamus.

The caption in his tweet encapsulated their decades-long friendship:

"How it started almost 20 years ago. Tomorrow #NoHoldsBarred at #WWEFastLane is how it will end. See you soon..."brother”," wrote McIntyre in his tweet.

How it started almost 20 years ago. Tomorrow #NoHoldsBarred at #WWEFastLane is how it will end.



See you soon...”brother” pic.twitter.com/wziBTEglzi — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 20, 2021

Clearly, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre looked way different back in the day than they do now. Over the years, McIntyre has ditched his clean-shaven look and worked hard to build an amazing physique.

Out of the two, McIntyre looks slightly more recognizable in comparison. But it is always bizarre to see Sheamus without his ginger beard.

Drew McIntyre's rise to the top title scenario and Sheamus' resurgence in WWE have been two of the most integral aspects of the promotion in recent memory.

