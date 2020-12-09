5 Superstars who didn't watch WWE while growing up

Many WWE Superstars have achieved fame and popularity over the years, but not all of them had ever planned on becoming a sports entertainer before they actually became one.

While several stars from the current generation of WWE grew up idolizing legends, it's been proven time after time that being a fan doesn't necessarily equate to achieving success as a Superstar in the long run.

As a matter of fact, some of the biggest Superstars in WWE history didn't even follow pro wrestling as ardent fans of the product.

With that in mind, here are five Superstars who didn't watch WWE while growing up.

#5: Lacey Evans had a very different background compared to backyard wrestling and WWE's sports entertainment world

Lacey Evans

Current WWE RAW Superstar, Lacey Evans, has been one of the most consistent characters on the roster in recent memory.

Evans was in the military, and she had a high school wrestling background as well. She corroborated the same during an interview with talkSPORT.

“I wasn’t a fan [of sports entertainment] at all. I actually did high school wrestling. Which is obviously so much different than sports entertainment. I was on a SWAT team, the military police in the marine core, and I had a staff sergeant who did, what I thought was, backyard wrestling."

Advertisement

It was hearing about backyard wrestling that intrigued Evans to check out what the actual sport was all about. She was eager to learn more about the world of sports entertainment after that, and Lacey Evans eventually got signed by WWE in 2016 a little over 12 months from being introduced to pro wrestling.

Trading chevrons for glam in the @wwe ring!

"It's why I do what I do, knowing I could potentially make a difference in the babies lives who R going through hell, these parents who R trying their best 2 B the best parents they can be & make better decisions" @militaryinfluencer pic.twitter.com/mPTF0GB8eO — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 8, 2020

The WWE Performance Center played a huge role in molding her into The Sassy Southern Belle that the fans know today. However, it is amazing how much grit and determination got Lacey Evans signed to the company in a relatively short amount of time, compared to many pro wrestlers who grew up as fans of the product and spent years in their pursuits of one day becoming a WWE Superstar.