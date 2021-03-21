Drew McIntyre and Sheamus look almost unrecognizable in throwback photo

Once best friends, now bitter enemies, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are set to take on each other at WWE Fastlane 2021. Making things even more interesting, it has now been announced as a No Holds Barred match.

Ahead of their much-anticipated bout at WWE Fastlane, Drew McIntyre has shared an incredible throwback photo with Sheamus. McIntyre and Sheamus both look almost unrecognizable in this photo from 20 years ago.

How it started almost 20 years ago. Tomorrow #NoHoldsBarred at #WWEFastLane is how it will end. See you soon...”brother”

How it started almost 20 years ago. Tomorrow #NoHoldsBarred at #WWEFastLane is how it will end.



See you soon...”brother” pic.twitter.com/wziBTEglzi — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 20, 2021

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been friends for over 20 years

Recently, WWE has focused a lot on the real-life friendship between McIntyre and Sheamus. Last year, Sheamus appeared on RAW Talk and spoke about how he and McIntyre became friends over 20 years ago.

"I know where my friendship lies with Drew, we've been mates for aeons. As I said, his ma was very dear to me and his dad was very close to me. His whole family to be honest. He's very close to my whole family."

Sheamus revealed how he met Drew McIntyre while wrestling for Irish Whip Wrestling in Dublin. The two hit off right away and McIntyre even stayed at his house.

"Over 20 years, maybe. We met when I was wrestling for Irish Whip Wrestling back in Dublin. Drew came over, it was a talent exchange with BCW, local independent shows where we all started, all cut our teeth, you know what I mean, on home soil. We hit it off right away, had a match that night, hit it off right away and he came and stayed at my house. We went out, drank a lot of Guinness and the rest they say is history."

Things haven't been great between the two former best friends recently. When Drew McIntyre takes on Sheamus at WWE Fastlane 2021 in a No Holds Barred match, fans are in for a hard-hitting battle between the two. Comment down and let us know who do you think will come out victorious.