Sheamus reveals how his friendship with Drew McIntyre began over 20 years ago

The main event of RAW last night saw Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre team up to face The Miz and John Morrision. The Miz's efforts to get Sheamus to turn on his close friend did not work. The match ended in a DQ win for McIntyre and Sheamus after AJ Styles hit McIntyre with a Phenomenal Forearm.

AJ Styles was about to convince The Miz to cash in his MITB contract when McIntyre cleared house and forced Styles to back off with Big Omos.

Sheamus reveals how he became friends with Drew McIntyre over 20 years ago

Sheamus was a guest on this week's episode of RAW Talk. During his appearance on the show, he discussed his friendship with Drew McIntyre and how the two became friends over two decades ago.

"I know where my friendship lies with Drew, we've been mates for aeons. As I said, his ma was very dear to me and his dad was very close to me. His whole family to be honest. He's very close to my whole family."

"Over 20 years, maybe. We met when I was wrestling for Irish Whip Wrestling back in Dublin. Drew came over, it was a talent exchange with BCW, local independent shows where we all started, all cut our teeth, you know what I mean, on home soil. We hit it off right away, had a match that night, hit it off right away and he came and stayed at my house. We went out, drank a lot of Guinness and the rest they say is history."

Sheamus was then asked about being signed to WWE with Drew McIntyre so many years later. Sheamus said that making it to WWE was always their goal:

"That was the dream. We hit it off right away because we had the passion, we both wanted to be in the WWE, that's all we wanted, that was our goal from the get-go. We'd basically record our matches, watch them back, we just kept pushing ourselves and we were very honest with each other. From there we went to the UK, we had out tryouts in 06-07 and got signed to developmental contracts. But it goes back, you know what I mean? We were just very driven in what we wanted to do, very focused and this is where we wanted to come."

Drew McIntyre is set to defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles at the TLC PPV later this month. Big Omos will probably be in AJ Styles' corner for the match and could prove to be a handful.

