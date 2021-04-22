Braun Strowman shares incredible throwback photo in emotional Instagram post

Braun Strowman has taken to Instagram to share an old photo of himself, along with an emotional and inspirational message.

In a recent Instagram post, the Monster Among Men revealed a previously unseen photograph of himself, taken approximately twenty years ago. The difference in appearance between how Strowman looks in the photograph and how he looks today is undeniable. It is yet another example of the impressiveness of his body transformation.

Along with the photo, Strowman said he wishes he could have told "this insecure shy kid" what kind of man he would have grown up to be, before signing off with an uplifting message for social media followers:

"Man if I could tell that insecure shy kid what he was gonna grow up to be might have made life a little easier but there’s no way I would be the man I am today without all the bull s*** I went through. Sometimes life is hard and it hurts but if can remember to enjoy the sucky parts it makes the amazing stuff that much more AMAZING!!!"

Braun Strowman recently competed at WrestleMania 37, where he defeated Shane McMahon in a hard-hitting and entertaining steel cage match.

Braun Strowman came to the aid of Drew McIntyre on RAW

These two gonna have to learn the hard way you don’t try and make a name for yourself with me.... I play for keeps!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3KuZ5BAu6U — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 20, 2021

This past week on Monday Night RAW, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was once again forced to defend himself against former RETRIBUTION members MACE and T-BAR.

Facing the pair in a handicap match, it seemed the Scottish Warrior was in for a beating when the villains got themselves disqualified and began brutally assaulting him.

However, Braun Strowman made his way down the ramp and came to the rescue of his former foe. Strowman and McIntyre proceeded to face MACE and T-BAR in a tag team match once order had been restored.

This didn't last long, though, as McIntyre would find himself disqualified after assaulting MACE with his own mask.

Will Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman continue onward as a team? Only time will tell.