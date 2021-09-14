Double Shot at Love cast: Meet Leanzy Peterson, Kayla Penoli and others from the show

Double Shot at Love is set to be back with its third season!

While DJ Pauly D found his love, Nikki Hall, in the previous season, this time it’s his friend Vinny Guadagnino’s turn.

A total of 17 ladies are ready to woo Vinny to find his perfect match on this popular MTV series, Double Shot at Love.

The official synopsis reads:

“Now that Pauly D has found love with Nikki, the two embark on a quest to find Vinny the girl of his dreams and finally get the famous bachelor to settle down.”

Will media producer Leanzy Peterson be Vinny’s “love”?

Vinny, who has been working in the entertainment industry for a long time, might find Leanzy Peterson interesting.

She too has a media background as her job profile says: “Media Producer at Fox (Film, TV, and Sports).”

The California contestant also bagged the Miss Vallejo title in the early days of her career.

She also has a decent singing voice, which can be seen in her Instagram video, a clip from the upcoming Double Shot at Love show.

Double Shot at Love contestant Kayla Penoli hails from California

One of the contestants' names is Kayla Penoli. As per her limited posts on social media, she seems to be new to the entertainment industry.

Kayla is a Patient Care Coordinator by profession and hails from Santa Rosa, California, United States.

Kayla, who began her Instagram journey last November, shared one or two photos with her Double Shot at Love co-contestants.

Erika Devito might give others tough competition on Double Shots at Love

Erika Devito looks like a formidable competitor on Double Shot at Love with perfect cheekbones and a confident personality.

She is not just a beauty; Erica has a good job profile as well. The Director of Logistics described herself as:

“I am an energetic and detail-oriented event planner and director of logistics. I am responsible for event management, from planning to execution.”

Who will steal Vinny’s heart?

Other than these three, the remaining contestants are Honey Nguyen, Kiana Khoshaba, Akielia Rucker, Kyra Carey, Erica Pecore, Jovanna Del Plato, Peyton Freestone, Claudelia Zarate, Kortni Montgomery, Abi Memoli, Danielle Hopson, Jasmine Jones, Emily Piccinonno, and Bidisa Chandra.

All of them look gorgeous and have the potential to steal Vinny’s heart. As per a video posted on the official Instagram account of Double Shot at Love, the 17 ladies reveal a specific thing that they love about Vinny. It’s the way he takes care of his family and the close bond he shares with them.

Meanwhile, Pauly and Nikki, along with several Jersey Shore co-stars, will appear on Double Shot at Love to help Vinny find his soulmate.

Double Shot at Love season 3 is set to premiere on September 16 at 9 PM ET on MTV.

