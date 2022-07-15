Buckhead Shore Season 1 Episode 5: Did Adamo finally come out to his mother?

Tonight on Buckhead Shore, Adamo failed to tell his mother Fatima that he is gay. He invited her on a lunch date and had planned to come out to his mother. Adamo felt that this was going to be the 'biggest' conversation between him and his mother but got nervous and instead told her that he was going back to school.

Other cast members threw him a surprise coming-out party, but they were unaware that he still had not come out. His friends supported him when he revealed the truth and said the party was in his honor, although he did not come out to his mother.

Buckhead Shore fans react praise cast for supporting Adamo

Buckhead Shore fans were impressed by the efforts put in by the cast members to support Adamo. Fans took to Twitter to praise them and support Adamo by saying that he would be able to tell his mother the truth when the time came.

Peyton Freestone @p_freestone #BuckheadShore I’m so happy Adamo has supportive and understanding people around him I’m so happy Adamo has supportive and understanding people around him ❤️ #BuckheadShore

Isiah Holliday❌ @holliday_isiah #BuckheadShore @Adamogiraldo you got plenty of time to tell your mom, your friends will support you at anything you do. Unlike some of the people from Floribama shore that didn’t to the same for @GusSmyrnios @Adamogiraldo you got plenty of time to tell your mom, your friends will support you at anything you do. Unlike some of the people from Floribama shore that didn’t to the same for @GusSmyrnios #BuckheadShore

Alana @Alana28191162 Adamo no matter what we will always have love for you #BuckheadShore Adamo no matter what we will always have love for you #BuckheadShore https://t.co/0HArVteL8H

Destiny's Orphanage @likedbymany



His mama a baddie tho

#BuckheadShore Po baby.. Adamo was in that backseat looking like he wanted to shit his pants and throw up.His mama a baddie tho Po baby.. Adamo was in that backseat looking like he wanted to shit his pants and throw up.😥His mama a baddie tho 👀#BuckheadShore

Robert Butler III @DirectorRB3 The party is still a celebration of Adamo, regardless if he's ready or not #BuckheadShore The party is still a celebration of Adamo, regardless if he's ready or not #BuckheadShore

Destiny's Orphanage @likedbymany Aww man. Adamo crying in his confessional about not being able to talk to his parents about his relationships got me a lil misty. Hope it goes well for bro. #BuckheadShore Aww man. Adamo crying in his confessional about not being able to talk to his parents about his relationships got me a lil misty. Hope it goes well for bro. #BuckheadShore https://t.co/IxQTllGebQ

What did Adamo say on his coming out journet tonight on Buckhead Shore?

Adamo felt that growing up, he had no option of being himself and was afraid of embarrassing himself in front of his mother's family. He cried in the episode, stating how he was jealous of others who could be themselves in front of their parents.

He said that he could not be honest in front of his mother, who was his best friend. Other cast members supported him in telling his mother the truth. He planned to tell his mother of the boy with whom he had been talking for the past several months, Greg.

At the restaurant, out of nervousness, he felt that he would 'puke his brains' out and instead told his mother that he was going back to school. Adamo's mother was happy with this news.

A look back on Buckhead Shore Season 1 Episode 4

Adamo had told Katie that Parker told the other boys that he slept with Katie only to get back at Savannah. Last week on Buckhead Shore, Katie confronted Parker about the same. She said she was hurt because of his actions and felt it was disrespectful of him to talk about her in such a manner after dating for years. On the other hand, Parker regretted telling Adamo the same thing and called himself an idiot.

Parker pushed the blame game and accused Katie of cussing him, just like she and Savannah did the previous night. He said that he had apologized to both of them and had brought the cast together only to enjoy the lakehouse, but now he was at the end of the stick. He regretted inviting both Savannah and Katie to the lake house.

DJ stated that Bethania had a special place in his heart, and she had feelings for him too. The romantic fairy tale did not last long as DJ kissed Chelsea for the second time. The couple had previously kissed each other in a game of truth and dare.

Chelsea came clean to Bethania about the kiss the next day, assuring her that she was not interested in DJ and that the kiss meant nothing to her. A heartbroken Bethania felt that DJ did not take things seriously.

Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday on MTV at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far