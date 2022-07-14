WATCH: Toddler hits and swears at cops in viral video

Recent footage showcased a toddler's profanities towards Minnesota police officers who were on their way to arrest an individual. On July 10, the shocking clip was uploaded by local news publication Alpha News on Youtube.

According to The New York Post, the footage was shot last week in the city of St. Paul. The clip further showcased the toddler hitting one of the cops and hurling abuses at him. Alpha News' Sheila Qualls' report on the incident revealed that the police were at the location with a search warrant for a murder suspect.

The original footage was reportedly around 2-minutes, and however, Alpha News only uploaded 30 seconds of the entire footage. As per the publication, the involved child pelted rocks at the cops in the video.

Toddler hurls abuses at police, calls them 'Oreo head'

The unidentified boy was just in his underwear and visibly abusing the police officers. As per the video, the toddler told the cop:

"Shut up b***h! "

As the kid hit the officer around three times, the child further told him:

"shut the f**k up."

Furthermore, the young child made a mocking comment about the officer's shoes. As per the New York Post, the cops appeared to have worn Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) uniforms. In regards to this, the child commented on his boots and referred to them as "ugly-ass church shoes."

In addition, the young Minnesota native referred to one of the officers as an "Oreo head." The slur "Oreo head" was a derogatory comment on the cop and accused him of preferring white people. According to Dictionary.com, the term means:

"A black person who is regarded as having adopted the attitudes, values, and behavior thought to be characteristic of middle-class white society, often at the expense of their own heritage."

Possible reasons behind such outbursts by the toddler

Minnesota has made headlines since 2020 for the murder of George Floyd due to police brutality in Minneapolis, which is perhaps how the child may have witnessed hostile behavior towards the police from any elders in his life.

The incident occurred three days after former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for violating Floyd's civil rights and his second-degree murder of the late bouncer.

While the possible connection between the intent to search for the murder suspect at the location and the toddler is not known, it is possible that the child may have known the individual in question. Sheila Qualls, who reported on the incident for Alpha News, wrote:

"What's the product of grooming children to disrespect police officers and other forms of authority? We are essentially training them to disregard societal norms of behavior and hindering them from achieving success in life. In short, we're cultivating future criminals. Add ten years to the age of these children, and their behavior would be deemed delinquent. Add 20 years to their age, and their faces might end up as pictures on T-shirts after a violent encounter with the law."

Netizens react to the video

Meanwhile, numerous netizens have also expressed their opinion over the viral clip. Multiple tweets claimed that the child's behavior was due to bad parenting.

She’ll Slip Your Punches @HerStr8RightTho @FDSheckler Taught from this young age that police are bad. They are set up for failure from the very beginning. @FDSheckler Taught from this young age that police are bad. They are set up for failure from the very beginning.

Jon Croft @libertynumber5 @FDSheckler It’s normal to a boy who has been told that his uncle or dad was murdered by the boys in blue. Totally normal. @FDSheckler It’s normal to a boy who has been told that his uncle or dad was murdered by the boys in blue. Totally normal.

Trannaboy @trannaboy @FDSheckler It is truly sad the way some kids are being brought up these days @FDSheckler It is truly sad the way some kids are being brought up these days

Alice Rubinoff @AliceRubinoff @FDSheckler I work in a psych hospital with adolescent boys. This represents a lot of children today. Race has zero to do with it. @FDSheckler I work in a psych hospital with adolescent boys. This represents a lot of children today. Race has zero to do with it.

LibbyNick527🗣 @LNick527 @FDSheckler This is so pitiful. Absolutely sad that a person ( not parent- because obviously none of that is going on) could teach their child to act like this. It is a learned as much as it is allowed!! @FDSheckler This is so pitiful. Absolutely sad that a person ( not parent- because obviously none of that is going on) could teach their child to act like this. It is a learned as much as it is allowed!!

Susie Scelfo @Susiescelfo This is one of the saddest images I have seen. A toddler in Minneapolis is cursing, hitting and berating a police officer. The fabric of our nation is being destroyed from within. Americans should all feel heartbroken. #Police This is one of the saddest images I have seen. A toddler in Minneapolis is cursing, hitting and berating a police officer. The fabric of our nation is being destroyed from within. Americans should all feel heartbroken. #Police https://t.co/bbQaw2M5Qv

Keisha @KeishaKnits Maybe draw a line at not circulating a video of little toddler aged black boys, without any clothes on, wearing only pull-ups, having an encounter with the police. Maybe draw a line at not circulating a video of little toddler aged black boys, without any clothes on, wearing only pull-ups, having an encounter with the police.

🤨 Lovely 🤨 @SweetPea1636 Stop retweeting the black toddler being mean to the police officers. Just stop. Stop retweeting the black toddler being mean to the police officers. Just stop.

A few others politicized the incident and blamed the opposing political parties.

