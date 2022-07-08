"I’m not liking it": Fans shocked after DJ kissed Chelsea for the second time in Buckhead Shore 

Buckhead Shore Season 1 returned to MTV for an all-new episode on Thursday night and there might be a new love triangle emerging in the lakehouse.

While everyone was aware of Parker's situation between Katie and Savannah, a new drama emerged this week. DJ admitted that he had a place in his heart for Bethania and yet, he went ahead and kissed Chelsea a second time.

Episode 4 of Buckhead Shore was titled You Kissed Chelsea?? and it saw DJ sneak around behind Bethania's back to kiss Chelsea a second time. While their first kiss was on a dare, it was the second kiss that took place deliberately, leaving fans stunned.

Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings about DJ and Chelsea's second kiss. One fan said that Parker was "rubbing off on DJ too much" and added, "I'm not liking it."

Alana @Alana28191162 Parker rubbing off on dj too much and I’m not liking it #BuckheadShore Parker rubbing off on dj too much and I’m not liking it #BuckheadShore https://t.co/7WdQXYIMug

Fans taken aback after DJ kissed Chelsea behind Bethania's back in Buckhead Shore Season 1, Episode 4

Some fans stated that before the kiss, they were rooting for the Buckhead Shore star and Bethania and that with the kiss, he was going to "blow it" with her.

One fan noted that the Lake House only "needs one Parker," and other said that he didn't need both of the "beautiful Black women."

Teri Edelson @teriedelson #BuckheadShore DJ no, you are going to blow it with Bethania! You won’t find another if you lose her . #BuckheadShore DJ no, you are going to blow it with Bethania! You won’t find another if you lose her .

Donna Boo @chocolateluvn86 #BuckheadShore Oooo Chelsea girl! Now you know that wasn’t the move to kiss DJ…again!! And DJ…pick one girl! The lake house only needs one Parker lol Oooo Chelsea girl! Now you know that wasn’t the move to kiss DJ…again!! And DJ…pick one girl! The lake house only needs one Parker lol 😂 #BuckheadShore

Robert Butler III @DirectorRB3 DJ's my guy, but he's trying to cash a check his ass can't afford. You don't need both of these beautiful Black women. Choose the one that makes you happiest #BuckheadShore DJ's my guy, but he's trying to cash a check his ass can't afford. You don't need both of these beautiful Black women. Choose the one that makes you happiest #BuckheadShore

Peyton Freestone @p_freestone DJ & Parker can go ahead and get comfortable in the dog house #BuckheadShore DJ & Parker can go ahead and get comfortable in the dog house #BuckheadShore

Alana @Alana28191162 Dj finna join the dog house with Parker now I’m glad they besties #BuckheadShore Dj finna join the dog house with Parker now I’m glad they besties #BuckheadShore https://t.co/LvZS0M20t1

While some fans said that the Lake House was made for love triangles, others expressed their disappointment in DJ for going behind Bethania's back.

Megan @murppphhhh Ewwwwwwwie these dudes are giving the perfect example of you can take the dude out of Gwinnett county but can’t take the Gwinnett county out of the dude 🥴 why he do Bethania like that!!!!!!! #BuckheadShore Ewwwwwwwie these dudes are giving the perfect example of you can take the dude out of Gwinnett county but can’t take the Gwinnett county out of the dude 🥴 why he do Bethania like that!!!!!!! #BuckheadShore

More details on what happened this week in Buckhead Shore Episode 4, Season 1

When the fourth episode of season one of Buckhead Shore kicked off, DJ said that he was glad Bethania had gone to the Lake House with him. He claimed that he could finally connect with her. Little did anyone know that just a little while later he would be seen kissing Chelsea.

DJ and Chelsea first kissed on a dare, but during the episode, DJ was flirting with Chelsea when Bethania wasn't there. Chelsea also said that she couldn't fully understand her relationship with DJ.

When Parker saw DJ flirting with Chelsea, he walked out of the room and the moment he walked out, DJ got up, walked up to Chelsea and kissed her.

MTV @MTV



Get ready... Chelsea & DJ Kiss Count:Get ready... #BuckheadShore is all-new tonight at 9/8c on MTV! Chelsea & DJ Kiss Count: 2️⃣ 👀Get ready... #BuckheadShore is all-new tonight at 9/8c on MTV! https://t.co/KYf3jRU4GW

During his confessional, the Buckhead Shore star said that this was the second time they'd kissed.

Chelsea asked DJ if they should tell Bethania about the kiss and added that he shouldn't be doing this to her. That's when he turned around and told her that she should be the one breaking the news to Bethania.

Keeping up with the sister-code, that was exactly what Chelsea did the next day. She came clean to Bethania and told her that the kiss meant nothing to her, adding that she wasn't interested in DJ.

Bethania was clearly taken aback by the confession and said that this just validated the fact that DJ didn't take things seriously. She added:

"DJ kissing Chelsea twice? The first time, it's easy to understand; it's a dare. The second time, it's a choice."

Bethania was on a mission to confront DJ about the kiss and get some answers. She added:

"How do you like somebody and kiss their friend? I want to know exactly where we stand. I don't want to do this back and forth. Either DJ likes me and he's pursuing me, or he likes Chelsea and he can continue kissing her. But either way, I need answers."

MTV @MTV *AHEM* 🗣 a brand new #BuckheadShore is coming your way right now on MTV!!! *AHEM* 🗣 a brand new #BuckheadShore is coming your way right now on MTV!!! https://t.co/VMbcwKSvhO

Next week, when the reality TV series returns, Bethania will be seen confronting DJ about his kiss with Chelsea. However, that's not all, there is more drama that will surely unfold in the series.

Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday night at 9 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

