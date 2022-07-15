Buckhead Shore Season 1 Episode 5: Parker goes on an 'awkward' boat ride with Katie and Savannah

Tonight on Buckhead Shore, Parker took his girlfriend and ex-girlfriend Katie and Savannah on a boat ride. He said that he had already made every mistake that he could and maybe the two of them getting along together was the only way to escape a sticky situation.

During the boat ride, the girls were initially awkward, and Katie joked about pushing Parker off the boat if things got intense. Later on, the two chatted and laughed. They left Parker in the middle of the ocean while surfing for some time.

While the ladies had a good time, Buckhead Shore fans felt that the entire situation was awkward.

Buckhead Shore fans say the situation could have gone south for Parker

Tonight on Buckhead Shore, Katie spoke to Parker about telling other boys that he slept with her to get back at Savannah. She said it hurt her and that he was making her look like the 'weird ex-girlfriend.' She felt disrespected after knowing him for so many years.

In an attempt to make things less awkward, Parker came up with a plan to get Katie and Savannah on a boat ride to overcome the issues. While the ladies were initially doubtful of the situation, they enjoyed the boat ride and rafted after being attached to the boat together.

Parker took advantage of the situation and asked the captain to increase the speed, which made them fall off the raft together. The ladies laughed and cheered to new friendships, but fans felt that the whole situation was very awkward and could have gone in the wrong direction for Parker.

What happened tonight on Buckhead Shore?

Tonight, Bethania confronted DJ about him kissing Chelsea the previous night. DJ said that he only did it because he was afraid of going into a relationship with Bethania. He apologized to her for being insensitive in the past.

They were equally confused because they had never talked about their feelings before. They went to an incense shop nearby and talked about officially starting to date. DJ said he would like to take Bethania on a date, and she agreed. The two joked about being in love.

Adamo said that he would finally come out in front of his mother and the other cast members supported him. However, Adamo grew nervous during the lunch date with his mother and instead told her that he was going back to school. She was pleased after listening to the news.

Others threw him a surprise coming-out party, unaware he had still not told his mother that he was gay. His friends later supported him and said that the party was in his honor, regardless of whether he came out.

Parker pranked Chelsea by putting shaving cream on her face while sleeping, but she woke up at the wrong moment, making the cream go in her eyes, and her lashes fell off. Parker joked about having three women in the house who wanted to kill him.

Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday on MTV at 9 pm ET.

