"I love Adamo": Fans stan the Buckhead Shore star after telling the boys he didn't want fake support 

MTV's Buckhead Shore returned for its season finale on Thursday night. While the confrontations and arguments were at bay, the group had one fun trip to surprise Adamo before the summer ended. After the boys missed out on Adamo's important dinner, Parker decided to surprise him with a special trip.

Although Adamo was excited about the trip, he didn't shy away from telling the guys he didn't want fake support from them. Episode 10 of Buckhead Shore, titled There's Ripples in Love, There's Ripples in Life, featured the boys taking Adamo on a surprise trip to Hilton Head via a private jet.

Teri Edelson @teriedelson #BuckHeadShore I love Adamo, these boys better do right by him in the future or I will fly my old ass out there and beat their behinds!! #BuckHeadShore I love Adamo, these boys better do right by him in the future or I will fly my old ass out there and beat their behinds!!

The Buckhead Shore star was completely unaware of the trip. He was shocked when Adamo, Bethania, and Katie reached the private jet. He told them that he had never been on a private jet and that he was excited about the trip. When he entered the plane, he met with Parker and the other boys.

During his confessional, Adamo shared that he couldn't believe this was real and that he had never been to Hilton Head before. DJ asked Adamo if he was feeling happy or confused about the surprise, and the Buckhead Shore star shared that he was feeling all of the above and never expected any of this from them.

Parker decided to break the surprise to Adamo and told him they had rented an entire house in Hilton Head and that it was right beside the beach. The 28-year-old told Adamo that the boys always had his back and he need not be worried about anything.

Although Adamo appreciated everything his friends had done for him, he was very skeptical. He didn't hide his feelings and opened up to the boys and told them that he did not want to include them in his personal life if they were not there for him. He told the Buckhead Shore stars that he didn't want them to give him fake love if they didn't care about him.

Parker quickly nodded in understanding and agreed with what Adamo told them. Adamo said,

"Like this is dope as sh*t, But I don't need none of that."

DJ was quick to reciprocate and told Adamo that they wanted to reciprocate and show him that they were there for him. The Buckhead Shore star added that everyone makes mistakes and isn't perfect. DJ continued to tell Adamo that he hoped they could move forward.

Parker also apologized to Adamo and told him that they cared about him. Fans who witnessed the exchange of conversations between the boys took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans send their love to Adamo after the boys plan a surprise trip for the Buckhead Shore star

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they loved Adamo and that he deserved all the love he could get. Some fans also added that they hoped the boys would not hurt him again and would genuinely be there for him. A few fans were also proud of Adamo for opening up about his feelings.

Destiny's Foster Child @likedbymany

They better be happy they got friend like him. Lol Adamo is so genuine.They better be happy they got friend like him. Lol #BuckheadShore Adamo is so genuine. They better be happy they got friend like him. Lol #BuckheadShore

Robert Butler III @DirectorRB3 The boys should just let DJ do all the talking. The way he broke up how much they care about Adamo was beautiful #BuckheadShore The boys should just let DJ do all the talking. The way he broke up how much they care about Adamo was beautiful #BuckheadShore

Peyton Freestone @p_freestone I love that Adamo was honest with the boys about fake support #BuckheadShore I love that Adamo was honest with the boys about fake support #BuckheadShore

Robert Butler III @DirectorRB3 #BuckheadShore Adamo got some good ass friends bro. You know how many parties I’ve slept though? Never have I thought “hmmm I should fly them out to Hilton Head” Adamo got some good ass friends bro. You know how many parties I’ve slept though? Never have I thought “hmmm I should fly them out to Hilton Head” 😂 #BuckheadShore

Alana @Alana28191162 Talk yo shii Adamo as you should #BuckheadShore Talk yo shii Adamo as you should #BuckheadShore https://t.co/5z1qhysefc

Tess ❌❌ @BlessedTess27 @chelseaapresco @Adamogiraldo He deserves to be treated right the first time and have friends that support him..always.. not just when it looks good on them. I see Parker doing the same thing to Katie trying to buy her.. it’s so maddening. The boys did Adamo dirty. Hopefully they won’t treat him bad again @chelseaapresco @Adamogiraldo He deserves to be treated right the first time and have friends that support him..always.. not just when it looks good on them. I see Parker doing the same thing to Katie trying to buy her.. it’s so maddening. The boys did Adamo dirty. Hopefully they won’t treat him bad again

Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday night at 9 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check your their listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das