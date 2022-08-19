Buckhead Shore: Parker confesses his feelings for Katie in the season finale and fans have mixed reactions

MTV's Buckhead Shore returned for its Season 1 finale on Thursday night. While a high dose of drama was absent, the episode was still entertaining as the boys decided to take Adamo on a surprise trip to Hilton Head. But the main thing that caught the attention of fans was Parker's confession to Katie.

Episode 10 of Buckhead Shore, titled There's Ripples in Love, There's Ripples in Life, showcased Parker trying to suppress his feelings for Katie. Although he knew that Katie was dating Tommy, he still couldn't help falling in love with her. After much deliberation, Parker decided that it was time he came clean and confessed his feelings to Katie.

The Buckhead Shore star also got quite emotional and teared up as he confessed his feelings. After witnessing the entire conversation between Parker and Katie, fans couldn't help but take to social media to share their opinions.

Parker confessed his love for Katie in Buckhead Shore Season 1 finale

While the group had gone to Hilton Head for one last break, Parker decided it was the best time to come clean. He took Katie on a walk and told her how he felt about her.

The Buckhead Shore star told Katie that he still had feelings for her and that they hadn't gone away. During his confessional, Parker shared that when he was staring at Katie, it seemed like he was staring right into her heart. He added that there was so much he wanted to say but couldn't put it into words.

Parker told Katie that he couldn't continue to be with Savannah knowing that his heart was always drawn toward her. He told Katie he always loved her, which was why he wanted to talk to her privately. He also wanted to come to terms with the fact that maybe he had been lying to himself by trying to fill a void.

Parker told Katie,

"You are a very special person. You are one of a kind. I'm going to get emotional because I actually do love you as a person. You really are like an amazing person. I mean that, and I know that you've been through like hell and back. You have been through more than anyone I know. And I was wrong to you and I'm sorry."

The Buckhead Shore star got emotional and teared up while confessing his feelings. Meanwhile, although Katie also loved Parker, she shared that she wanted to learn from her mistakes and didn't want to repeat the past. Katie told Parker that they could remain friends for now because of their history.

The next day, the group headed back to their hometown. Before leaving, Parker pulled Katie in for a kiss. When the producers asked Katie what that meant for her, she shared that she loved Parker, but it wouldn't be right to get back with him. She added that maybe in a perfect world, she would give him another chance. But right now, it was best that they remain friends.

Fans who witnessed this took to social media to share what they thought about his confession. While a few fans hoped that Parker and Katie would get back, a handful claimed that Parker shouldn't have dated Savannah and wasted her time if he loved Katie.

Fans are left with mixed reactions after witnessing Parker confess his feelings for Katie in Buckhead Shore Season 1 finale

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Parker was a good person and hoped the couple would get back. Meanwhile, a few others shared that Katie was better off without him and that he shouldn't have wasted Savannah's time.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Parker is totally conflicted about who to be with! It showed when he said he can't stop thinking about Katie! #BuckheadShore Parker is totally conflicted about who to be with! It showed when he said he can't stop thinking about Katie! #BuckheadShore

Ginger Dixon @GingerD07817635 #BuckheadShore Parker and Katie have a history that's long and complicated and full of love of course Parker is going to be conflicted on what to do he wouldn't be human if he wasn't @parkerlipmannn Parker and Katie have a history that's long and complicated and full of love of course Parker is going to be conflicted on what to do he wouldn't be human if he wasn't @parkerlipmannn #BuckheadShore

Alana @Alana28191162 Can we just end this love triangle and just have Parker and Katie be together #BuckheadShore Can we just end this love triangle and just have Parker and Katie be together #BuckheadShore https://t.co/1Yfb349PQn

Peyton Freestone @p_freestone If Parker has always loved Katie, then why the fuck did he drag Sav into this mess #BuckheadShore If Parker has always loved Katie, then why the fuck did he drag Sav into this mess #BuckheadShore

Destiny's Foster Child @likedbymany Well how long Parker know his heart was drawn to Katie? Cause Savannah needs a refund for her time. #BuckheadShore Well how long Parker know his heart was drawn to Katie? Cause Savannah needs a refund for her time. #BuckheadShore https://t.co/AyFXydS2SP

briana. @briasoboojie I feel kinda “meh” about Savannah but Parker really drug her out to the lake house only to deal with this drama and then dump her. Just unnecessary and messy! #BuckheadShore I feel kinda “meh” about Savannah but Parker really drug her out to the lake house only to deal with this drama and then dump her. Just unnecessary and messy! #BuckheadShore

Robert Butler III @DirectorRB3 Dawwww Katie and Parker's energy is so good. They are so capable and the chemistry is definitely there. Despite EVERYTHING this season, I do root for them #BuckheadShore Dawwww Katie and Parker's energy is so good. They are so capable and the chemistry is definitely there. Despite EVERYTHING this season, I do root for them #BuckheadShore

Adamo @Adamogiraldo Parker is saying everything we’ve always wanted to hear from the love of our lives 🥹🥹 so strong #BuckheadShore Parker is saying everything we’ve always wanted to hear from the love of our lives 🥹🥹 so strong #BuckheadShore

briana. @briasoboojie I’m here for Parker and Katie. I hope it works out. #BuckheadShore I’m here for Parker and Katie. I hope it works out. #BuckheadShore

Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

