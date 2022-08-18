What time will Buckhead Shore Season 1 Episode 10 air? Release date and more details explored

MTV's Buckhead Shore will make its return for the Season 1 finale on Thursday night at 9 pm ET only on MTV and will be nothing but entertaining for viewers.

Things seem to be getting harder for Parker Lipman as he struggles to suppress his feelings for Katie.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have seen Parker try to make things right with Savannah after he cheated on her with Katie. Towards the end of their trip at his lakehouse, Parker realized that he was in love with Katie.

With the season finale airing in less than a day, fans might get to witness Parker finally come to terms with his feelings. Other than Parker's drama, there is a lot more that fans will get to see as the season comes to an end.

While there is less than a day left for the series to air, here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming episode.

When will Episode 10 of Buckhead Shore release?

Buckhead Shore Season 1 will return with Episode 10 on Thursday, August 18 at 9 pm ET on MTV. Viewers can also catch up on the series and live stream it via the MTV app. It can also be streamed on Philo, Fubo TV, Sling, and Hulu Live.

What can viewers expect from the season finale of Buckhead Shore?

Titled There's Ripples in Love, There's Ripples in Life, the episode will have the cast taking Adamo on a special trip and pampering him with a private jet journey.

The official synopsis of the season finale of the famed reality TV series reads:

"The boys plan a special trip for Adamo to Hilton Head for a weekend of beach, booze and bold declarations; Parker struggles to contain his feelings for Katie; Juju makes big moves at Magic City."

Before the episode, Buckhead Shore shared a sneak peek on Instagram for its viewers. The teaser kicked off with Adamo surprised to see that he would be traveling on a private jet and he excitedly shared that he had never been on a private jet before.

During his confessional, the Adamo star shared that he couldn't believe that it was real. When DJ asked Adamo if he was feeling happy or confused, the Buckhead Shore star shared that he was feeling all of the above and didn't expect any of this.

Parker revealed more of what they had planned for Adamo. He shared that they had rented a house in Hilton Head. The 28-year-old added that the group always had Adamo's back.

Adamo shared that he appreciated everything his friends had done for him. He also added that he didn't want to let them in on his personal life if they were going to give him fake love if they didn't care about him. Parker nodded as he understood what his friend was trying to say to them.

Throughout the teaser, the camera also focused on Parker trying to get a glimpse of Katie. Viewers will have to wait till the episode to find out if he does admit his feelings to Katie after all.

Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday night at 9 pm ET only on MTV. Viewers can check local listings for more information.

