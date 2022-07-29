"Don't cry anymore": Fans send their heart out to Savannah, claiming she deserves better than Parker in Buckhead Shore

Buckhead Shore returned to MTV for an all-new episode on Thursday night. Savannah was on a roller coaster of emotions this week due to Parker, as usual. Though things seemed fine between them after Katie left, it soon went downhill, leaving Savannah in tears. Fans watching her break down took to social media and claimed she deserved better.

This week, Parker Lipman found himself receiving hate from fans after he hooked up with Savannah and later confessed that he was still in love with Katie.

Episode 7 of Buckhead Shore kicked off with Parker trying to woo Savannah with love notes after spending the night with her. It seemed to work, as the two found themselves in a good place after a long time in the lakehouse.

Later that night, the group decided to play a game where one of the participants was blindfolded. The others would write little notes and stick them on the blindfolded person, who would then have to figure out who wrote what.

When it was Parker's turn to be blindfolded, Pat decided to have some fun with him and penned a note stating that Parker was in love with two women. This left Savannah feeling upset, offended, and hurt. Though Pat revealed it was just a joke, Savannah admitted it was the truth.

It was almost like she knew that Parker still had feelings for Katie. Although she tried to control her emotions, they got the best of her. She found herself breaking down into tears. She locked herself in the bathroom and refused to come out until she stopped crying.

When Parker tried to talk to Savannah, she refused. During his confessional, he shared that he was convinced that Savannah just wanted to stay mad at him. He added that she still had a lot on her mind and was exhausted.

Towards the end of the episode, before the cast could leave the lakehouse, Savannah and Parker spent the night together again. While it seemed like he only had feelings for her, viewers were again proved wrong after he told DJ that he loved Katie.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to slam Parker. They also sent their hearts out to Savannah, claiming she deserved better and needed to leave Parker.

Fans on social media side with Savannah and tell her she needs to leave Parker in Buckhead Shore Episode 7

Taking to Twitter, Buckhead Shore fans sent their hearts out to Savannah and consoled her. They also urged her to leave Parker.

Alana @Alana28191162 I just want to give Savannah the biggest hug and cry it out with her #BuckheadShore I just want to give Savannah the biggest hug and cry it out with her #BuckheadShore https://t.co/Hhn0Lrc9HO

Jess @jdyeww Savannah, Parker is not it. Please leave this house and go heal. #BuckheadShore Savannah, Parker is not it. Please leave this house and go heal. #BuckheadShore

Tonya Renee @OnlyTonyaRenee I think deep down inside her heart Savannah knows Parker is still in love with Katy. #BuckheadShore I think deep down inside her heart Savannah knows Parker is still in love with Katy. #BuckheadShore

Alana @Alana28191162 Savannah girl you’re way to beautiful to be crying over him #BuckheadShore Savannah girl you’re way to beautiful to be crying over him #BuckheadShore https://t.co/PuNoele8qC

briana. @briasoboojie But at a certain point Katie and Savannah need to leave Parker alone like stand up #BuckheadShore But at a certain point Katie and Savannah need to leave Parker alone like stand up #BuckheadShore

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Katie and Savannah deserve a lot better based on how Parker has been treating them! #BuckheadShore Katie and Savannah deserve a lot better based on how Parker has been treating them! #BuckheadShore

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #BuckheadShore Both Katie & Savannah deserve someone way better than Parker!! Both Katie & Savannah deserve someone way better than Parker!! 😡 #BuckheadShore

Kristina🤍 @KristinaNichole @savnicoleg PLEASE stop going back to this man. It’s heartbreaking seeing you love this man when he’s sitting here saying he misses another girl! #buckheadshore @savnicoleg PLEASE stop going back to this man. It’s heartbreaking seeing you love this man when he’s sitting here saying he misses another girl! #buckheadshore

Savannah opened up about the reason she was vulnerable when it came to men in Buckhead Shore

After her breakdown in the restroom, Savannah revealed that she was very vulnerable regarding men. During her confession, she got emotional and told that her ex-boyfriend of seven years had recently passed away. She added that if he hadn't passed away, they would've still been together and probably got married too.

Savannah added that it was her first true love, and ever since then, she's been vulnerable when it came to men. More drama will unfold next week when the series returns.

Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

