"So proud of u": Fans get emotional after Adamo  comes out to his mother in Buckhead Shore Episode 8

Buckhead Shore Season 1 returned for an emotional episode on Thursday night. After weeks of worrying about what his mom would say or how she would react, Adamo finally mustered up the courage to tell her he was gay. Viewers who witnessed the conversation between Adamo and his mother were left emotional at the end.

In episode 8 of Buckhead Shore, titled You're Going to Be Happy Now, Adamo opened up about his worry regarding how his mother would react to the news. He was concerned because she was from Africa, and their entire family was Muslim. He continued to add that he didn't want their family to be mad at her for having a son who was gay.

Adamo tried to talk to his mother at the lakehouse, but things didn't go as planned. Instead, he told his mother he was planning on returning to school. But after his friends threw him a pride party and encouraged him, the Buckhead Shore star finally decided to come out to his mother.

The Buckhead Shore star shared that he just wanted to be himself. At the same time, he was worried because he had heard stories narrating horrific outcomes for men like him.

The minute Fatima saw her son, she knew he was struggling and that something was worrying him. But she gave him time to open up and kept encouraging him. The Buckhead Shore star told his mother that there was a lot that he wanted to tell her. She immediately asked him what he was hurting about.

Adamo broke down and told his mom,

"I just don't want to embarrass you."

Fatima consoled her son and told him that no matter what it was, she was his biggest supporter and would be in his corner till the day "the good Lord" calls her home.

Navigate the journey while taking care of yourself and your mental health at #BuckheadShore Worrying about whether your family members, friends, or community will understand and accept your sexuality or gender identity can make things challenging.Navigate the journey while taking care of yourself and your mental health at MentalHealthisHealth.us Worrying about whether your family members, friends, or community will understand and accept your sexuality or gender identity can make things challenging. Navigate the journey while taking care of yourself and your mental health at MentalHealthisHealth.us 🧡 #BuckheadShore https://t.co/xi54eDlbJO

The Buckhead Shore star finally mustered up the courage and told his mother,

"Mommy, I'm gay."

She immediately hugged Adamo and said she was proud of him and that nothing he could do would embarrass her. During his confessional, he shared,

"My mom is my best friend. For her to take it the way she did, I did not expect that."

Fatima told her son that she was more proud of him today than ever. She continued,

"You know what this tells me? You're going to be happy now. Now I can feel happy too. Because I know you're gonna live the life that you want to live. Do you understand?"

During his confessional, Adamo shared that a thousand pounds had been lifted off his chest. He added that he would be satisfied if his mother was happy with him.

Fatima also advised Adamo not to compromise himself for anyone. She also told him not to worry about fitting in. She added that he was loved by many, and so he should live his life unapologetically.

Fans who witnessed this emotional conversation between the mother and son duo took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans share they were proud of Adamo coming out to his mother in Buckhead Shore

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were proud of Adamo for what he did. Some added that they were left emotional after seeing the star and his mother's conversation.

Alana @Alana28191162 Adamo we’re all in your corner forever and always we love you #BuckheadShore Adamo we’re all in your corner forever and always we love you #BuckheadShore https://t.co/oZiqZ8JWgv

Robert Butler III @DirectorRB3 So happy that Adamo's mom welcomed him with open arms. That's amazing of her #BuckheadShore So happy that Adamo's mom welcomed him with open arms. That's amazing of her #BuckheadShore

C.A.M. Bled$oe @Cam_B_2Chill Happy for Adamo for finally coming out to his mom and I’m also happy she is accepting of it #Buckheadshore Happy for Adamo for finally coming out to his mom and I’m also happy she is accepting of it #Buckheadshore

Alana @Alana28191162 This just made my whole night im so glad Adamo came out to his mom and she’s so supportive about it we love to see it #BuckheadShore This just made my whole night im so glad Adamo came out to his mom and she’s so supportive about it we love to see it #BuckheadShore https://t.co/1DYYodVzPe

Katie Canham @ktcanham Adamo and his mom actually make me cry #buckheadshore beautiful Adamo and his mom actually make me cry #buckheadshore beautiful

Morgan Simard @mksimard92 @Adamogiraldo Adamo this is the sweetest thing ever I am so proud of you #BuckheadShore you are loved Adamo this is the sweetest thing ever I am so proud of you 💙💙💙💙 @Adamogiraldo #BuckheadShore you are loved

Alana @Alana28191162 Adamo we will always stand by you and love you no matter what just know that #BuckheadShore Adamo we will always stand by you and love you no matter what just know that #BuckheadShore https://t.co/yplPn7kjma

Buckhead Shore airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

