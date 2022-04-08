Bull season 6, episode 16 preview: The return of Bull's ex-girlfriend 

With the show nearing its end, Bull is ready to air a new episode this week with The Diana Affair. The show had a great episode the previous week and is ready to follow it up with a very special episode on April 7, 2022. This upcoming episode will have a blast from the past in the form of Dr. Jason Bull's, played by Michael Weatherly, ex-girlfriend.

Diana Lindsay, portrayed by Jill Flint, is a character from the past who has a long history with Dr. Jason. But the synopsis hints at a very different reason for Diana's return - a legal dispute. Jason will represent Diana's defense team in the upcoming episode. Despite this, her presence will also result in some marital problems between Jason and Isabella "Izzy" Colon, portrayed by Yara Martinez.

Bull @BullCBS 6 seasons. 1 incredible ride. The final season of #Bull continues with a new episode this Thursday. 6 seasons. 1 incredible ride. The final season of #Bull continues with a new episode this Thursday. https://t.co/dR9sFnU4z2

Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode of the CBS drama.

Bull season 6, episode 16 promo: A martial discord

The upcoming episode of the legal drama will focus on Dr. Jason and his team taking up a case for Jason's ex-girlfriend Diana. The clip depicts how this causes a strain on Jason and Izzy's relationship. This episode will also perhaps feature flashbacks and some unknown facts from the past.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by CBS, sounds very intriguing as it hints at several plotlines in the episode. It reads:

"Bull and Izzy experience marital discord when Bull has the team lead the defense for his ex-girlfriend; personal conflicts abound for the TAC team when Chunk finds himself defending Diana in court against his boyfriend and prosecutor, Robert."

The story of the show is coming to an end with this season, so over time, the cases are becoming more and more personal. For instance, the previous episode dealt with a surgeon who once saved Jason.

Bull @BullCBS Let the evidence show that tonight's the night — An all-new episode of #Bull premieres at 10/9c... Will you be tuning in to the chaos? Let the evidence show that tonight's the night — An all-new episode of #Bull premieres at 10/9c... Will you be tuning in to the chaos? https://t.co/Frx9ZNKIV5

According to the synopsis, there will be other reasons for rising tensions in the courtroom. Chunk will also have to face personal issues to fight this case. All in all, you can expect a very exciting and emotionally draining episode this week, with a lot of adversities, mostly personal, standing in the way of justice.

Carl Seaton served as the director of this episode with a script from Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard.

When will the upcoming episode of the legal drama air?

The upcoming episode of the show will air on April 7, 2022, on the CBS channel. It airs at 10.00 pm ET. It will also air on CBS' official streaming service. Stay tuned for more updates.

