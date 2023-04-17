Burger King is all set to provide its customers with a wide range of delicious items for just $6. The all-new $6 Your Way Deal includes your pick of a Double Whopper Jr. or a Bacon Double Cheeseburger along with an order of Chicken Fries and Value Fries for only $6.

However, it is important to note that depending on the market pricing and location, some restaurants might provide the meal for $7 per person. It is accessible nationwide for a limited time.

The value-priced combination was introduced by the restaurant chain on April 13 in a 15-second clip, in which the company also launched a new jingle.

What are the ingredients added to Burger King's $6 Your Way Deal menu items?

The brand-new Spicy Chicken Fries from Burger King will be included in the brand's all-new meal. The fries are made up of white meat chicken strips shaped like fries. They are coated in a crispy batter that has been deep-fried and seasoned with a flavorful mix of spices.

The famous Double Whopper Jr. is also part of this deal. It consists of two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mayo.

Fans can also choose the Bacon Double Cheeseburger as part of their meal. The delicious burger is made with two flavorful, flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties, two slices of melted American cheese, bacon, pickles, ketchup, and mustard, which is served on a sesame seed bun.

The promotion is available at participating locations via the Burger King website or in-store. To find out if they provide pickup or delivery services, customers can contact the location that is most convenient for them. Customers can also use the store locator to find the address of the outlet and get information on some other active deals and offers.

In the US, Burger King is shutting down 27 stores

One of the biggest Burger King franchisees, Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, has announced that it may be liquidating at least 27 stores after declaring bankruptcy in March of this year. The Utah-based business, which has struggled with weak sales and debilitating inflationary expenses, is said to be $14 million in debt, as per The US Sun.

In the states of Minnesota, Utah, Montana, Kansas, Nebraska, and North Dakota, Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, which is reported to have around 118 locations, will be closing 27 of its restaurants. According to Restaurant Business, many of the closures are taking place in small cities like Lewiston and Montana, which have a population of over 6,000 people.

Last month, the Utah-based corporation filed for bankruptcy protection. Low sales, rising food and labor prices, and other factors led to this move.

About Burger King

The brand has expanded to become the second-largest fast-food hamburger brand worldwide since it was founded in 1954. Every day, more than 11 million people eat at its restaurants. This is due to the business' reputation for offering delectable meals at fair costs.

The fast-food chain's dedication to serving specialty dishes made with only the best ingredients and providing a family-friendly dining environment has helped to establish its brand.

