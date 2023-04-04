Burger King Doritos Chicken Fries: All you need to know 

After an April Fools' Day announcement sent fans into a frenzy, Burger King has revealed the addition of Doritos Chili Heatwave Chicken Fries to its menu. The newest item, a combination of the two fan-favorite brands, will be launched nationwide beginning April 4.

The famous burger chain has been hinting at the collaboration all week, and customers are excited about the latest announcement.

Katie Evans, from Burger King, said in a press release:

‘We’ve been teasing this epic product launch all week long and it’s clear our fans are no fools – they know a good thing when they see one. The launch of Doritos Chilli Heatwave Chicken Fries is the latest new product development in our collaboration with Doritos, and we’re very excited to bring it to Burger King restaurants nationwide."

Burger King Doritos Chicken Fries are made up of 100% chicken breast

The hot new menu item is made up entirely of 100% chicken breast, which is then dusted with the renowned Chili Heatwave flavor Doritos and covered in crushed tortilla chips.

Burger King announced the introduction of the new menu item and assured customers that they were "not joking." They mentioned that they would reward those who "are brave enough to check if they have been fooled," even though some have written it off as a joke. Customers will be rewarded with a "BOGOF" deal through the Burger King app and on Just Eat. It is important to note that this is only valid on April 3, according to the statement.

Doritos Chilli Heatwave Chicken Fries are 100% REAL



Doritos Chilli Heatwave Chicken Fries are 100% REAL

They're available exclusively on our app and @JustEatUK and when you buy a portion of 6 it's BUY ONE GET ONE FREE ON BOTH!

Following the release of Whopper Doritos in March, the two companies have collaborated again on the new Doritos Chili Heatwave Chicken Fries and customers can't wait to try the new item.

The restaurant recently launched Burger King Spicy Chicken Fries

According to a press statement from the company, participating sites in the US chain served Spicy Chicken Fries as a new menu item. The outlet's Spicy Chicken Fries were made available from March 6 and can be availed of until May 14 at participating locations across the country.

The fast food chain first debuted these breaded and fried chicken strips in 2005, and they were available until 2012. The menu item then briefly returned in 2014 as a result of a fan campaign and is now back again for three months.

This spring, Burger King also revealed that its Melts will be available for the same time frame in addition to the return of Spicy Chicken Fries. Three different varieties of the gooey fan-favorite Melts are back, giving customers more flexibility to personalize their experience. Individuals can choose between the Classic Melt, Spicy Melt, and Bacon Melt. All three of these offerings are made with toasted bread, two grilled Whoppers, cheese, caramelized onions, and a delicious sauce.

About Burger King

Since its launch in 1954, Burger King has grown to become the second-largest fast-food hamburger brand globally. More than 11 million people frequent its restaurants every day. This is because the company has a reputation for providing tasty meals at reasonable prices.

The fast-food chain's commitment to using only the finest ingredients in its specialty dishes and offering a family-friendly dining experience has defined the brand.

